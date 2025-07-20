Lloyd’s Register becomes first certifying authority to approve unmanned vessels under UK workboat code

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has become the first certifying authority authorised by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to certify remotely operated and unmanned vessels (ROUVs) under the Workboat Code Edition 3 (WBC3) Annex 2.

Under the WBC3 framework, all ROUVs below 24 m must comply with stringent safety and operational requirements and obtain certification through an approved certifying authority to operate in UK waters.

This new authorisation, alongside LR’s Unmanned Marine Systems Code, enables LR to offer end‑to‑end certification services for ROUVs, reflecting increasing demand for unmanned and autonomous vessel solutions.

Jordan McRuvie, Marine & Offshore Specialist in Unmanned Marine Systems at LR, said: “LR’s achievement as the first organisation to meet the MCA’s competency standards for ROUV certification, demonstrates our technical expertise and commitment to advancing innovation in maritime autonomy.”

Regulatory provisions for ROUVs were introduced in December 2023 with the updated Workboat Code Edition 3, when the MCA incorporated Annex 2 to establish certification requirements for remotely operated and unmanned vessels under 24 m.

However, no ROUVs have previously received WBC3 approval, due to the need for certifying authorities to develop competency and be authorised by the MCA. With LR’s recent authorisation on 18 July 2025, they are the first such authority to meet those standards, enabling operators to pursue certification immediately.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a private limited company registered in England and Wales as Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited, and a trading name of Lloyd’s Register Group Limited.

UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) is the UK government’s statutory body responsible for maritime safety, security, environmental protection and the regulation and oversight of shipping, workboats and ports. It is the authority that issues Workboat Code standards and approves certifying authorities.