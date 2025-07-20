PSA Antwerp joins Zero Emission Port Alliance to drive battery‑electric port equipment adoption

PSA Antwerp, the second flagship terminal of PSA Group, has officially joined the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), a global coalition of terminal operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and port authorities focused on accelerating the adoption of battery‑electric port equipment, according to the company's release.

ZEPA, co‑founded by DP World and APM Terminals at COP28 in 2023, aims to overcome technical and financial barriers to decarbonisation.

PSA Group has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 50 % by 2030 from 2019 levels and achieving net‑zero emissions by 2050. As part of this strategy, PSA Antwerp launched its Green Straddle Carrier Programme to evaluate fully electric straddle carriers, the main source of its direct emissions in Belgium.

Francis De Ruytter, Regional Head Sustainability for PSA Europe, Mediterranean and the Americas, noted: “Straddle carriers are essential for our daily terminal operations but are also responsible for the vast majority of our direct emissions in Belgium”.

ZEPA was established at COP28 in December 2023 by DP World and APM Terminals. Its initial mandate included four workstreams addressing demand aggregation, voluntary design standards, power infrastructure readiness and financing models. Over recent months, ZEPA has added several members such as Kalmar, Ampcontrol and PSA Antwerp, expanding its membership to 14 organisations committed to scaling battery‑electric container handling equipment.

PSA Antwerp is the second flagship terminal of PSA International Pte Ltd, operating three container terminals (Noordzee, Europa, MSC PSA European Terminal) within the Port of Antwerp. It also handles breakbulk, steel and project cargo at PSA Breakbulk and RoRo and paper at its multi‑purpose terminal in Zeebrugge.