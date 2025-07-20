  1. Home
2025 July 20   00:46

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä reports strong first half 2025

Wärtsilä Corporation, a Finnish industrial technology company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki, released its Half‑year Financial Report for January–June 2025, according to the company's release.

The company reported an 8 % increase in order intake to €4,092 million (compared to €3,778 million a year earlier) and a 14 % rise in net sales to €3,279 million (€2,877 million).

At the end of the period, the order book stood at a record €8,764 million, up 15 % year‑on‑year.  

Comparable operating result increased by 23 % to €378 million, representing 11.5 % of net sales, while operating result rose 19 % to €352 million (10.7 % margin).

Earnings per share grew to €0.44, up from €0.34, and operating cash flow improved to €606 million (€475 million).  

In Q2 specifically, order intake reached €2,190 million (up 18 %), net sales €1,719 million (+11 %), comparable operating result €207 million (+18 %), and operating cash flow €416 million (vs €216 million in Q2 2024).

Earnings per share were €0.23.  

Wärtsilä forecasts improved demand in Marine and Energy Storage markets over the next 12 months, and steady demand for Energy.

However, it noted that geopolitical uncertainty, trade barriers and tariff changes may delay investment activity. 

In Q2 2025, Wärtsilä secured two significant project orders: a power plant contract for the Reko Diq mining project in Pakistan involving twelve Wärtsilä 50 engines (204 MW), and its first U.S. data‑centre order to supply fifteen Wärtsilä 50 engines (282 MW).

Wärtsilä Corporation is a publicly listed Finnish industrial technology company (Nasdaq Helsinki). It provides power solutions and life cycle services to the marine and energy markets. As of mid-2025, it employs approximately 18,300 professionals across over 230 locations in 77 countries. For 2024, annual net sales were €6.4 billion.

