  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Maersk cold store in New Zealand earns first-ever 6-star Green Star rating

2025 July 20   02:04

Maersk

Maersk cold store in New Zealand earns first-ever 6-star Green Star rating

A.P. Moller – Maersk’s integrated cold chain facility at the Ruakura Superhub in Hamilton, New Zealand, has received a 6 Star Green Star NZ Design & As‑Built rating from the New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC), marking the first time a cold storage building in New Zealand has met the country’s highest sustainability standard, according to the company's release.

Opened in February 2024 and spanning 18,000 m², the facility is Maersk’s largest infrastructure investment in New Zealand and links rail, road and sea transport along the Auckland–Tauranga corridor.

Designed and constructed by Apollo Projects, it features advanced decarbonisation and energy‑efficiency technologies, including a transcritical CO₂ refrigeration system with waste heat recovery, condensate reuse for cooling‑tower misters, rainwater harvesting systems, a 1.52 MW rooftop solar array and electric forklifts.

Kylie Fraser, managing director of Maersk Oceania, stated that the rating “underscores our dedication to decarbonisation and innovation across both industrial development and supply chain logistics”, adding that cold chain logistics present a major opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Ruakura cold storage project builds on a land‑lease agreement that Maersk signed in May 2022 with Tainui Group Holdings (TGH), the commercial arm of the Waikato-Tainui iwi. That agreement enabled Maersk to develop the facility on state‑owned land at the Ruakura Superhub, aligning with regional supply‑chain objectives. 

A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S is a publicly listed global integrated logistics company operating in over 130 countries with approximately 100,000 employees. Its services span ocean shipping, port operations, inland logistics, and supply‑chain management. 

Topics:

logistics

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

00:46

Wärtsilä reports strong first half 2025

2025 July 19

14:33

Fincantieri’s Vard to design and build two offshore wind CSOVs in €100–200 m deal

14:31

DEME and CIMC Raffles unveil next-gen vessel Norse Energi

13:40

Port Houston surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June

09:35

CMA CGM applies peak-season surcharge from Turkey to U.S. east coast

08:29

Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

2025 July 18

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

15:13

MPCC orders four 4,500 TEU dual‑fuel‑ready vessels

14:49

Sanfu Shipyard delivers methanol dual‑fuel feeders to MPC Container Ships

14:23

Lithuanian BKT offers settlement to restart Belaruskali fertilizer shipments

13:35

EU adopts 18th sanctions package against Russia, lowers oil price cap to $47.6

13:22

Hutchison Ports ECT Rotterdam orders Konecranes electric AGV system

12:50

Maersk launches new CAX service linking Caribbean and North Europe

12:21

Batumi Sea Port signs cooperation agreement with Aktau North Sea Terminal

11:42

GTT and Acario join €B-round to scale CorPower Ocean’s wave energy technology

11:02

Suez Canal revenues fall 63%, IMF forecasts further decline

10:41

Barcelona to cut cruise terminals from seven to five

10:12

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha takes delivery of LNG‑fueled car carrier Tethys Highway

09:46

BASF, Equinor agree 10‑year gas supply deal securing 23 TWh annually

2025 July 17

18:06

ClassNK publishes fourth edition of FAQs on FuelEU Maritime regulation

17:26

Northwest Seaport Alliance container volumes up 5.1% year-to-date

17:06

Taylor Maritime sells 10 vessels for $176.3 million

16:41

Fujairah sees 7.8 % year‑on‑year bunker sales decline in June

16:25

Kongsberg Discovery starts manufacturing HUGIN underwater drones in Lynnwood, Washington

15:48

Cavotec launches PowerAlign shore power solution for container terminals

15:24

South Korean YPP to invest up to $3.1 b in Kazakhstan green‑hydrogen production

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news