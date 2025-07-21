  1. Home
2025 July 21   09:45

shipbuilding

Asyad Drydock hits milestone with 232 ship repair contracts

Asyad Drydock Company L.L.C, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asyad Group, reported a record‑high performance in 2024 with the delivery of 232 ship repair and maintenance projects—the highest annual total since its launch in 2011—raising its cumulative delivery to over 2,000 projects, according to the company's release.

CEO Ahmed bin Ali Al Bulushi stated that the company served more than 800 international clients across 70 countries.  

Within the Duqm Special Economic Zone, these activities supported contract awards worth OMR 8.4 million to SMEs and OMR 11.1 million to other local firms, representing 82 % of total contract value in 2024.

The company additionally invested nearly OMR 14 million in local procurement, including OMR 5.8 million in services and OMR 2.3 million on Omani‑manufactured goods, and rerouted over OMR 414,000 from international to local suppliers through its Supplier Development Program.  

Asyad Drydock also achieved American Bureau of Shipping accreditation for large-vessel propeller blade repair, introduced eco‑friendly coating systems, and deployed robotic hull‑cleaning systems in 2024.

In H1 2025, the company recorded 15 % revenue growth year‑on‑year and said it would continue focusing on efficiency, digitalisation, talent development, and international partnerships. The company is also expanding into higher‑value oil and gas services for offshore platforms, targeting growth in markets such as Africa, Japan, and the United States. 

Asyad Drydock Company L.L.C is a limited‑liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Asyad Group, based in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. Established in 2011, it operates one of the Middle East’s largest dry docks, including two graving docks and capacity for vessels up to 600,000 DWT. It offers ship repair, maintenance, conversion and offshore steel‑structure services and adheres to international certifications. 

