Port of Oakland sees 10% drop in June container volume

The Port of Oakland reported a 10.1 % decline in container volume in June, with 168,460 TEUs handled—down from 187,389 TEUs in May and 12.8 % from 193,158 TEUs in June 2024, according to the company's release.

Maritime Director Bryan Brandes stated, “This is not a seasonal dip, but a market recalibration,” adding that importers and exporters are modifying supply‑chain timing and routing amid softening demand and tariff uncertainty.

Year‑to‑date throughput remains 0.6 % ahead of the same period in 2024 at 1.14 million TEUs.

Loaded imports totaled 70,334 TEUs—an 11.3 % decrease from May and 16.3 % below June 2024’s 84,040 TEUs.

Loaded exports reached 59,593 TEUs, down 11.5 % from May and 10.3 % year-over-year, due to persistent softness in global markets.

Empty container movement diverged: empty imports rose modestly by 0.6 % to 10,400 TEUs, while empty exports dropped 13.1 % to 28,133 TEUs compared to June 2024.

Vessel calls fell to 77, versus 87 in May and 86 a year earlier, although the average TEUs per vessel increased by 1.6 %—a sign that carriers are consolidating cargo under reduced sailing schedules.

Recent developments reflect ongoing adjustments in response to U.S.–China tariff tensions. In mid-May 2025, Washington and Beijing agreed to temporarily pause several key tariffs, influencing North American import patterns. The U.S.–China "90-day trade truce," which commenced in May and is set to expire around August 10, has given some shipping operators room to rest easier, though new duties on re‑shipped Chinese goods from Vietnam went into effect July 9.

Port of Oakland is a department of the City of Oakland, this deepwater port operator oversees Oakland International Airport and approximately 20 miles of waterfront, including Jack London Square. It is governed by the Board of Port Commissioners and supports over 98,000 jobs and US $174 billion in annual economic activity.