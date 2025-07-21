  1. Home
2025 July 21   11:18

shipbuilding

MOL, NYK and “K” LINE kick­start plans to provide JMETS with a large training ship

Major Japanese ocean‑going shipping companies—Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. —alongside the Japanese Shipowners’ Association, have initiated discussions regarding the donation of a large training vessel to the Japan Agency of Maritime Education and Training for Seafarers (JMETS), according to “K” LINE release.  

This initiative is in response to a report by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s study group on JMETS’s medium‑term strategy.

The study identified several challenges at the institution, including an unstable financial foundation, reduced on‑board training days due to rising fuel costs, shortages of instructors and crew, mixed‑level student groups on the same vessel, and aging training ships and facilities.

These factors have hindered JMETS's ability to deliver sufficient maritime training.  As part of the response, the industry will first define vessel specifications and engage with shipyards, with a target completion date around 2030.

The donors stated that the proposed vessel donation aims to support JMETS’s reform efforts and contribute to the development of skilled Japanese seafarers.

The initiative builds upon earlier efforts by Japanese maritime stakeholders to support JMETS. Notably, in May 2025, IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd.—part of the IINO Group—donated funds to support JMETS’s domestic seafarer training amid broader concerns over crew shortages.

Additionally, in 2024, NYK Line and IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. donated engines from Japan’s first LNG‑fueled tug, Sakigake, to JMETS and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology to enhance practical engineering training.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is a publicly traded global ocean cargo transporter headquartered in Tokyo. NYK is one of Japan’s oldest and largest shipping companies, operating container ships, bulk carriers, car carriers, LNG carriers, and more.  

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a publicly listed international shipping corporation based in Tokyo, founded in 1964 through the merger of Mitsui Steamship Co. and O.S.K. Lines. Its fleet covers vessels for dry bulk, tankers, LNG, car transport, and cruise services.  

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a Tokyo‑based publicly listed shipping company founded in 1919.

Japanese Shipowners’ Association (JSA) is a trade association representing Japan’s ocean‑going shipping companies. Headquartered in Tokyo, it coordinates industry policies, safety, environmental compliance, and workforce development initiatives.  

Japan Agency of Maritime Education and Training for Seafarers (JMETS) is a quasi-governmental entity under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. It operates eight maritime schools and a fleet of five large training vessels, providing education and hands-on training to future seafarers.

