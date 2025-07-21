Van Oord orders two methanol‑capable subsea rock installation vessels

Van Oord, a Dutch marine contractor, has placed an order with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd for two next-generation subsea rock installation vessels, according to the company's release.

Each vessel will offer a 35,000‑tonne loading capacity, support large rock sizes, and feature a DP‑2 dynamic positioning system.

They are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The ships will operate on methanol and biofuel, and feature a DC grid, large battery storage, an energy-efficient hull, and advanced rock-handling systems—elements designed to reduce CO₂ emissions.

Van Oord currently operates three such vessels—Stornes, Nordnes and Bravenes—and these additions will expand its fleet to five.

The vessels will be constructed at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd, China.

Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord, commented, “These vessels are an investment in securing underwater infrastructure at a time when energy security is a growing global concern. They reflect our commitment to innovation, safety and long‑term net‑zero goals.”

Van Oord NV is a Dutch maritime contracting company headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It is a family-owned business specializing in dredging, marine engineering, and offshore energy projects. As of 2023, the company employed approximately 5,800 people and operated over 60 vessels worldwide, with active projects in more than 40 countries.

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of CIMC Offshore Holdings Ltd. Founded in 1994, the company is based in Yantai, Shandong Province, and focuses on the construction of offshore vessels, including fallpipe vessels, semi-submersibles, and jack-up rigs. It operates one of the largest offshore shipyards in China.