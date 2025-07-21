  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Van Oord orders two methanol‑capable subsea rock installation vessels

2025 July 21   11:58

shipbuilding

Van Oord orders two methanol‑capable subsea rock installation vessels

Van Oord, a Dutch marine contractor, has placed an order with Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd for two next-generation subsea rock installation vessels, according to the company's release.

Each vessel will offer a 35,000‑tonne loading capacity, support large rock sizes, and feature a DP‑2 dynamic positioning system.

They are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029, respectively.  

The ships will operate on methanol and biofuel, and feature a DC grid, large battery storage, an energy-efficient hull, and advanced rock-handling systems—elements designed to reduce CO₂ emissions.

Van Oord currently operates three such vessels—Stornes, Nordnes and Bravenes—and these additions will expand its fleet to five.  

The vessels will be constructed at Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd, China.  

Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director Offshore Energy at Van Oord, commented, “These vessels are an investment in securing underwater infrastructure at a time when energy security is a growing global concern. They reflect our commitment to innovation, safety and long‑term net‑zero goals.” 

Van Oord NV is a Dutch maritime contracting company headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. It is a family-owned business specializing in dredging, marine engineering, and offshore energy projects. As of 2023, the company employed approximately 5,800 people and operated over 60 vessels worldwide, with active projects in more than 40 countries.  

Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd is a Chinese shipbuilding company and a subsidiary of CIMC Offshore Holdings Ltd. Founded in 1994, the company is based in Yantai, Shandong Province, and focuses on the construction of offshore vessels, including fallpipe vessels, semi-submersibles, and jack-up rigs. It operates one of the largest offshore shipyards in China.

Topics:

shipbuilding

Van Oord

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

ABS updates container ship lashing standards to allow seasonal route optimization

17:10

Three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines LNG vessels removed from EU sanctions list

17:06

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announces group reorganisation

16:39

Two containerships detained in Malta since 2022 released after new ownership

16:12

Hyundai Rotem to Supply 57 AGVs to Busan New Port

15:45

EU and UK sanction UAE-based Intershipping Services LLC

15:09

Shanghai Port sees 13 % growth in auto exports in H1

14:42

Tidal Transit christens Imogen Rose at Equinor pontoon

14:04

Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

13:54

Port of Hueneme unveils second STAX emissions capture barge

13:24

Longship takes delivery of Longeden

12:29

Zero Emission Port Alliance welcomes Ampcontrol, Kalmar and PSA Antwerp

11:18

MOL, NYK and “K” LINE kick­start plans to provide JMETS with a large training ship

10:45

Port of Oakland sees 10% drop in June container volume

09:45

Asyad Drydock hits milestone with 232 ship repair contracts

2025 July 20

10:45

Norsepower validates next‑gen AI control delivering measurable fuel savings aboard two vessels

09:41

PSA Antwerp joins Zero Emission Port Alliance to drive battery‑electric port equipment adoption

08:37

Lloyd’s Register becomes first certifying authority to approve unmanned vessels under UK workboat code

02:04

Maersk cold store in New Zealand earns first-ever 6-star Green Star rating

00:46

Wärtsilä reports strong first half 2025

2025 July 19

14:33

Fincantieri’s Vard to design and build two offshore wind CSOVs in €100–200 m deal

14:31

DEME and CIMC Raffles unveil next-gen vessel Norse Energi

13:40

Port Houston surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June

09:35

CMA CGM applies peak-season surcharge from Turkey to U.S. east coast

08:29

Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

2025 July 18

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news