Zero Emission Port Alliance welcomes Ampcontrol, Kalmar and PSA Antwerp

The Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA) has added Ampcontrol, Kalmar and PSA Antwerp NV to its membership, according to APM Terminals's release.

They join APM Terminals, DP World, InductEV, Kempower, Patrick Terminals, Aarhus Havn – Port of Aarhus, Port of Rotterdam, ROCSYS and SANY Marine.

The Alliance aims to fast-track the adoption of battery‑electric container handling equipment (BE‑CHE).

ZEPA’s 2025 work programme targets four key areas: terminal energy load planning; voluntary standards and their implementation; financing options for BE‑CHE; and step‑by‑step transition planning.

“We have come a long way both as APM Terminals and with ZEPA since we co‑founded it in 2023,” said Jack Craig, Head of Business Implementation at APM Terminals. “With new members on board, we have a strong team to keep pushing forward, with a tipping point for affordable and accessible electrified equipment now in sight.”

AMPCONTROL is a specialist in power electronics and energy storage systems, Ampcontrol designs and manufactures solutions for industrial and critical infrastructure sectors.

Kalmar, a business under Cargotec Corporation, is a global supplier of cargo handling solutions and port automation, including container handlers, terminal tractors, straddle carriers and automation software.

PSA Antwerp NV is a subsidiary of PSA International Pte Ltd, PSA Antwerp NV operates container terminals at the Port of Antwerp–Bruges and manages cargo handling and storage operations.

APM Terminals is a global terminal operating company and a unit of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, providing container terminal services and port facilities worldwide.

DP World DP World is a global logistics company based in Dubai, offering terminal operations, maritime services and logistics solutions through its network of ports and terminals.