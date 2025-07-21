Longship takes delivery of Longeden

Longship has received Longeden, the fourth and final diesel-electric general cargo vessel in its series built by Atlas Shipyard, according to the company's release.

This 8,500 dwt ship, delivered on July 17, 2025, marks the completion of Longship’s planned fleet modernisation and reinforces its focus on sustainable maritime operations.

The ship’s diesel-electric propulsion is projected to reduce bunker-fuel consumption by approximately 45% compared with conventionally powered vessels of comparable size.

The series began in June 2024 with delivery of Longera; subsequent vessels include Longeon (October 2024) and Longearth (February 2025). The order was placed in January 2023 for four vessels.

Longship Group B.V. is a Netherlands-based shortsea shipping company founded in 2009. It specializes in regional cargo transport along European coasts and operates a fleet of around 20 vessels ranging from ~3,700 dwt to ~10,000 dwt.

Atlas Shipyard (Turkey) is a commercial shipbuilding firm based in Tuzla, Istanbul.