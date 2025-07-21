  1. Home
2025 July 21   13:54

ports

Port of Hueneme unveils second STAX emissions capture barge

Port of Hueneme unveiled its second STAX Engineering emissions capture and control barge, STAX 6, according to Port of Hueneme's release.

The barge is one of only eight in operation across California and enables emissions control at both of the port’s commercial terminals.  

STAX Engineering’s patented mobile technology attaches to vessel exhaust pipes and funnels emissions into a barge‑based purification system.

It captures 99 % of particulate matter (PM) and 95 % of nitrogen oxides (NOx) before releasing filtered gas. The system does not require vessel retrofits. 

Mike Walker, CEO of STAX Engineering, noted that STAX 6 now serves every commercial terminal and is “the most comprehensive emissions control system on the market.” 

Kristin Decas, CEO of the port, said the deployment supports the port’s Zero Emissions by 2030 (ZE2030) roadmap and combines commerce with community health.

In June 2025 STAX Engineering was named first official provider for at‑berth emissions control at the Port of Los Angeles. In late 2024, Port Hueneme and STAX began partnership discussions after a shore‑power outage led the port to seek flexible alternatives. 

STAX Engineering, Inc. is a private California‑registered clean‑tech firm headquartered in Long Beach, developing and operating barge‑based and mobile ship‑exhaust purification systems. Its patented system attaches to vessels at berth without retrofits, capturing approximately 99 % of PM and 95 % of NOx. By mid‑2025, STAX systems had treated over 23,700 hours of vessel emissions and captured 181 tons of pollutants.

Port of Hueneme is a California special district established in 1937, operating Port of Hueneme, the only deep‑water commercial port between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The port handles automotive and fresh produce and supports approximately $2.8 billion in economic activity and nearly 25,000 trade‑related jobs. Governed by five elected commissioners. 

