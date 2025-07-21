  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

2025 July 21   14:04

shipbuilding

Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

Strategic Marine, a specialist aluminium shipbuilder headquartered in Singapore, has delivered a 27 metre Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV)—named Ventus Camillia—to Yeosu Ocean Co., Ltd for operations in South Korean waters, according to Strategic Marine's release.

The vessel is based on the established StratCat 27 design, developed with BMT, and is equipped with an efficient fixed‑pitch propeller propulsion system and a hull optimised for seakeeping and reduced emissions.

Vice‑President BH Park of Yeosu Ocean commented that the vessel represents a milestone in supporting South Korea’s offshore wind ambitions. 

In November 2024, Strategic Marine signed a contract with Yeosu Ocean for a StratCat 27 CTV. This is the first vessel delivered under that contract. 

Strategic Marine Group (Singapore) is a private global shipbuilder specialising in custom aluminium and steel vessels. It operates shipyards in Singapore, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, serving five key segments: oil & gas, renewable energy, ferries & transportation, defence & paramilitary, and port/pilot services. Since its establishment, the company has delivered over 600 vessels worldwide.  

Yeosu Ocean Co., Ltd, Korea’s largest ship‑repair company established in 1979, operates a joint venture with PSA Marine (Singapore) and Njord Offshore (UK) focused on CTV operations.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

ABS updates container ship lashing standards to allow seasonal route optimization

17:10

Three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines LNG vessels removed from EU sanctions list

17:06

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announces group reorganisation

16:39

Two containerships detained in Malta since 2022 released after new ownership

16:12

Hyundai Rotem to Supply 57 AGVs to Busan New Port

15:45

EU and UK sanction UAE-based Intershipping Services LLC

15:09

Shanghai Port sees 13 % growth in auto exports in H1

14:42

Tidal Transit christens Imogen Rose at Equinor pontoon

13:54

Port of Hueneme unveils second STAX emissions capture barge

13:24

Longship takes delivery of Longeden

12:29

Zero Emission Port Alliance welcomes Ampcontrol, Kalmar and PSA Antwerp

11:58

Van Oord orders two methanol‑capable subsea rock installation vessels

11:18

MOL, NYK and “K” LINE kick­start plans to provide JMETS with a large training ship

10:45

Port of Oakland sees 10% drop in June container volume

09:45

Asyad Drydock hits milestone with 232 ship repair contracts

2025 July 20

10:45

Norsepower validates next‑gen AI control delivering measurable fuel savings aboard two vessels

09:41

PSA Antwerp joins Zero Emission Port Alliance to drive battery‑electric port equipment adoption

08:37

Lloyd’s Register becomes first certifying authority to approve unmanned vessels under UK workboat code

02:04

Maersk cold store in New Zealand earns first-ever 6-star Green Star rating

00:46

Wärtsilä reports strong first half 2025

2025 July 19

14:33

Fincantieri’s Vard to design and build two offshore wind CSOVs in €100–200 m deal

14:31

DEME and CIMC Raffles unveil next-gen vessel Norse Energi

13:40

Port Houston surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June

09:35

CMA CGM applies peak-season surcharge from Turkey to U.S. east coast

08:29

Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

2025 July 18

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news