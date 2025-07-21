Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

Strategic Marine, a specialist aluminium shipbuilder headquartered in Singapore, has delivered a 27 metre Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV)—named Ventus Camillia—to Yeosu Ocean Co., Ltd for operations in South Korean waters, according to Strategic Marine's release.

The vessel is based on the established StratCat 27 design, developed with BMT, and is equipped with an efficient fixed‑pitch propeller propulsion system and a hull optimised for seakeeping and reduced emissions.

Vice‑President BH Park of Yeosu Ocean commented that the vessel represents a milestone in supporting South Korea’s offshore wind ambitions.

In November 2024, Strategic Marine signed a contract with Yeosu Ocean for a StratCat 27 CTV. This is the first vessel delivered under that contract.

Strategic Marine Group (Singapore) is a private global shipbuilder specialising in custom aluminium and steel vessels. It operates shipyards in Singapore, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, serving five key segments: oil & gas, renewable energy, ferries & transportation, defence & paramilitary, and port/pilot services. Since its establishment, the company has delivered over 600 vessels worldwide.

Yeosu Ocean Co., Ltd, Korea’s largest ship‑repair company established in 1979, operates a joint venture with PSA Marine (Singapore) and Njord Offshore (UK) focused on CTV operations.