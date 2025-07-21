  1. Home
2025 July 21   14:42

shipbuilding

Tidal Transit christens Imogen Rose at Equinor pontoon

Tidal Transit officially christened its new crew transfer vessel Imogen Rose on 18 July at Equinor’s pontoon in Great Yarmouth, according to Tidal Transit's release.

The occasion coincided with a ceremony marking the completion of a modification project at the Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm, operated by Equinor.  

Imogen Rose is a WindFlex 27 model designed by Incat Crowther UK, equipped with Volvo Penta Quad‑IPS and built by Penguin International of Singapore.

The vessel has been chartered by Stowen Group under contract to Equinor, to support offshore modification and maintenance at Sheringham Shoal.  

Engineered for fuel efficiency, all‑weather performance and durability, Imogen Rose was selected to ensure the timely completion of the modification project.

The vessel features a hull design and on‑board systems that allow for future retrofitting with zero‑emissions power and propulsion—a capability increasingly in demand as the offshore wind industry seeks to decarbonise operations.  

Sheringham Shoal is an Equinor‑operated offshore wind farm with a capacity of 317 MW. It has been operational since 2012, comprises 88 turbines and produces approximately 1.1 TWh of renewable electricity annually. 

Tidal Transit and Equinor have worked together for over a decade to supply purpose‑built crew transfer vessels, notably at Sheringham Shoal.

Tidal Transit Limited is an England & Wales‑registered specialised marine services provider. It operates a fleet of ISO‑certified crew transfer vessels for offshore wind and energy sectors.

Equinor ASA is a multinational energy company headquartered in Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. It develops oil, gas and renewable energy assets, including offshore wind farms such as Sheringham Shoal.  Stowen Group is an energy services supplier engaged in offshore operations and maintenance.

Penguin International is a Singapore‑based shipbuilder responsible for constructing the Imogen Rose according to design specifications from Incat Crowther UK.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

Equinor

