2025 July 21   18:04

shipping

ABS updates container ship lashing standards to allow seasonal route optimization

ABS, an internationally recognized classification society and technical services provider to the marine and offshore industries, has announced an enhancement to its CLP‑V(PARR) notation by integrating a seasonality factor to its existing route splitting methodology, according to ABS's release.

This update aims to provide container ship operators with additional flexibility in loading strategies across different legs of a voyage.

Initially introduced in 2024, the CLP‑V(PARR) notation couples the ABS Computer Lashing Program with mandatory parametric roll guidance, enabling operators to add up to one extra tier of containers on deck while mitigating parametric roll risk.

The new seasonality factor enhances this capability by fine‑tuning load reduction factors based on specific route sections and seasonal conditions.  

Christoph Rasewsky, ABS global container sector lead, explained: “ABS employs a unique approach to calculate load reduction factors on specific routes, sections and seasons rather than on a complete voyage. With the combination of route splitting and seasonality, this new notation is offering valuable options to container operators.”

Peter Kim, ABS senior principal engineer, added that by leveraging wave scatter diagrams and hindcast data to assess sea conditions, carriers can apply precise load reduction while minimizing parametric rolling risk.  

The society’s official materials state that the mandatory parametric roll guidance incorporated in the notation establishes a new industry benchmark for safe vessel operation under adverse weather conditions.

ABS noted that the seasonality factor complements existing guidance rather than replacing it.  No details are provided regarding implementation timelines, software providers, customer adoption, or specific case studies.

ABS first announced the CLP‑V(PARR) notation in mid‑2024. 

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is an international classification society based in the United States, founded in 1862. ABS develops and verifies standards for marine and offshore asset design, construction and operation, providing classification, certification, and technical services globally.  

ABS C‑LASH™: ABS’s nonlinear lashing‑analysis software tool, developed to support CLP notation and guide container securing practices; integrates with voyage planning systems to model stacking, twist‑locks, lashing rods, and bridge flexibility.

