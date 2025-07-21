Shanghai Port sees 13 % growth in auto exports in H1

Automobile exports via Shanghai Port reached 1.27 million units in the first half of 2025, marking a 13 percent year‑on‑year increase, and constituted 36.7 percent of China’s total auto exports during the period, according to data from Shanghai Customs.

The export volume at the port increased from 379,000 units in 2020 to 2.39 million in 2024, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 58.4 percent.

Through the Haitong International Automobile Terminal in the Waigaoqiao port area—one of China’s largest auto‑export terminals—auto exports amounted to 715,000 units in the first six months, up 13.7 percent year‑on‑year.

Export routes now extend to 131 countries and regions, with an average of two to three roll‑on/roll‑off vessels departing daily, transporting vehicles made in China to global markets.

Shanghai Customs attributed the growth to efficient logistics and streamlined customs clearance, citing measures such as appointment‑based services to reduce vessel wait times and “green channels” for priority processing of auto export procedures.

Shanghai has been scaling up its auto‑export facilities since China‑initiated the Belt and Road initiative and green channel schemes. The Haitong terminal opened in 2018 and expanded by 2022. A

Shanghai Port (Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd.) is a state‑controlled operator managing Shanghai’s port facilities, including container and specialised terminals, and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It oversees Waigaoqiao, Yangshan, and other terminals that serve as major logistics hubs.

Shanghai Customs refers to the Shanghai branch of the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China, a government authority responsible for commodity inspection, quarantine, tariff collection, and trade regulation within the port region.

Haitong International Automobile Terminal is a specialised auto terminal within Shanghai Port’s Waigaoqiao cluster, jointly operated by Shanghai Port and private partners.