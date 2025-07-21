  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EU and UK sanction UAE-based Intershipping Services LLC

2025 July 21   15:45

shipping

EU and UK sanction UAE-based Intershipping Services LLC

Intershipping Services Limited Liability Company (“Intershipping Services LLC”), registered in the United Arab Emirates, is listed in the EU Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1478 of 18 July 2025.

The company described as operating the Gabon international ship registry, which continues to register vessels transporting Russian crude oil or petroleum products, including vessels under Sovcomflot’s control.

Through the founder’s family connections and its Mumbai office, registered as Intershipping Services Hub Private Limited, the company also operates the Comoros international ship registry, which flags vessels transporting Russian crude or petroleum products following Western sanctions on the shadow fleet.  

The regulation states that several vessels registered under the Gabon and Comoros registries have repeatedly engaged in high‑risk shipping practices, such as the absence of adequate liability insurance, unsafe operations, disabling AIS transponders, and a lack of transparent corporate governance to ensure crew welfare and environmental protection.

The document concludes that Intershipping Services LLC provides support to operations of vessels transporting Russian-origin crude or petroleum products while practicing irregular and high‑risk shipping methods as defined in IMO Resolution A.1192(33). 

Intershipping Services LLC is a limited liability company duly incorporated under UAE law, headquartered in Ajman. Since 2018, it has held exclusive authority as Gabon’s international ship registry representative. It also manages the Comoros international ship registry through its affiliate.

Intershipping Services Hub Private Limited is a limited liability company in Mumbai, India, established on 2 November 2018. This affiliate serves as the local branch of Intershipping Services LLC and is responsible for managing Comoros-flag registrations.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

ABS updates container ship lashing standards to allow seasonal route optimization

17:10

Three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines LNG vessels removed from EU sanctions list

17:06

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announces group reorganisation

16:39

Two containerships detained in Malta since 2022 released after new ownership

16:12

Hyundai Rotem to Supply 57 AGVs to Busan New Port

15:09

Shanghai Port sees 13 % growth in auto exports in H1

14:42

Tidal Transit christens Imogen Rose at Equinor pontoon

14:04

Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

13:54

Port of Hueneme unveils second STAX emissions capture barge

13:24

Longship takes delivery of Longeden

12:29

Zero Emission Port Alliance welcomes Ampcontrol, Kalmar and PSA Antwerp

11:58

Van Oord orders two methanol‑capable subsea rock installation vessels

11:18

MOL, NYK and “K” LINE kick­start plans to provide JMETS with a large training ship

10:45

Port of Oakland sees 10% drop in June container volume

09:45

Asyad Drydock hits milestone with 232 ship repair contracts

2025 July 20

10:45

Norsepower validates next‑gen AI control delivering measurable fuel savings aboard two vessels

09:41

PSA Antwerp joins Zero Emission Port Alliance to drive battery‑electric port equipment adoption

08:37

Lloyd’s Register becomes first certifying authority to approve unmanned vessels under UK workboat code

02:04

Maersk cold store in New Zealand earns first-ever 6-star Green Star rating

00:46

Wärtsilä reports strong first half 2025

2025 July 19

14:33

Fincantieri’s Vard to design and build two offshore wind CSOVs in €100–200 m deal

14:31

DEME and CIMC Raffles unveil next-gen vessel Norse Energi

13:40

Port Houston surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June

09:35

CMA CGM applies peak-season surcharge from Turkey to U.S. east coast

08:29

Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

2025 July 18

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news