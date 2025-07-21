Intershipping Services Limited Liability Company (“Intershipping Services LLC”), registered in the United Arab Emirates, is listed in the EU Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1478 of 18 July 2025.

The company described as operating the Gabon international ship registry, which continues to register vessels transporting Russian crude oil or petroleum products, including vessels under Sovcomflot’s control.

Through the founder’s family connections and its Mumbai office, registered as Intershipping Services Hub Private Limited, the company also operates the Comoros international ship registry, which flags vessels transporting Russian crude or petroleum products following Western sanctions on the shadow fleet.

The regulation states that several vessels registered under the Gabon and Comoros registries have repeatedly engaged in high‑risk shipping practices, such as the absence of adequate liability insurance, unsafe operations, disabling AIS transponders, and a lack of transparent corporate governance to ensure crew welfare and environmental protection.

The document concludes that Intershipping Services LLC provides support to operations of vessels transporting Russian-origin crude or petroleum products while practicing irregular and high‑risk shipping methods as defined in IMO Resolution A.1192(33).

Intershipping Services LLC is a limited liability company duly incorporated under UAE law, headquartered in Ajman. Since 2018, it has held exclusive authority as Gabon’s international ship registry representative. It also manages the Comoros international ship registry through its affiliate.

Intershipping Services Hub Private Limited is a limited liability company in Mumbai, India, established on 2 November 2018. This affiliate serves as the local branch of Intershipping Services LLC and is responsible for managing Comoros-flag registrations.