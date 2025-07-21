Hyundai Rotem to Supply 57 AGVs to Busan New Port

Hyundai Rotem Co., Ltd. has announced that it received a letter of intent (LOI) from Dongwon Global Terminal Busan for the supply of 57 automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and related control systems, chargers and ancillary equipment at Pier 7 of Busan New Port.

Hyundai Rotem previously delivered 43 AGVs for the same berth in 2023 and supplied 44 AGVs worth KRW 828 billion to Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority in 2024.

The LOI is subject to conclusion of a main contract.

The port AGVs are used to transport containers autonomously from quay to unloading area, enabling full automation of horizontal logistics operations.

Hyundai Rotem stated that this shipment would enhance smart‑logistics capabilities at Busan New Port, a key hub for Northeast Asian shipping and Arctic‑route development.

A company representative said the firm will focus R&D efforts on maximising container throughput per hour and improving maintenance systems.

Busan New Port’s Pier 7 terminal, operated by Dongwon Global Terminal Busan (DGT), began AGV-enabled automation from 2023. Full automation tests for AGVs at the terminal were conducted in April 2024, using a new terminal operating system and digital twin simulations.