Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announces group reorganisation

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a shipbuilder headquartered in Fukuyama, Japan, will implement a group reorganisation on 1 September 2025 by merging its wholly owned subsidiaries TSUNEISHI MIHO SHIPYARD Co., Ltd. and NIIGATA SHIPBUILDING & REPAIR, Inc., according to the company's release.

The combined company will operate under the name TSUNEISHI MIHO SHIPYARD.

The reorganisation aims to reinforce collaboration within the small- and medium‑sized shipbuilding divisions of both firms and enhance the competitiveness of the TSUNEISHI Group.

By optimising management resource allocation and accelerating decision‑making, the reorganisation seeks to make operations more efficient and agile.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding said it will continue using the technical capabilities, experience and staff of both companies to build corporate value.

The group’s earlier restructuring in late June, which unified naming and logos of nine domestic shipbuilding subsidiaries—including renaming Miho and others—suggests this merger is part of broader integration efforts.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a publicly registered shipbuilder founded in July 1917, headquartered in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, with a capital of ¥100 million. It employs 901 people (as of 1 January 2025) and operates shipbuilding and repair facilities in Japan, the Philippines, and China.