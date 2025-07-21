  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines LNG vessels removed from EU sanctions list

2025 July 21   17:10

shipping

Three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines LNG vessels removed from EU sanctions list

The European Union has formally removed three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) Arc4 LNG carriers—North Moon, North Ocean, and North Light—from its sanctions list as part of the bloc’s 18th package of restrictive measures.

The delisting follows written assurances that the vessels will not be used in the transport of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Yamal LNG or Arctic LNG 2 projects.  

This marks the first instance of the EU lifting sanctions within the Russian LNG logistics segment since the start of its economic sanctions regime targeting energy transport assets.  

The vessels were initially sanctioned in the EU’s 17th package, issued in May 2025, amid concerns over their intended deployment in Russia’s Arctic LNG supply chain, operated by PAO Novatek.

The tankers had entered service only months earlier and are purpose-built to Arc4 ice-class specifications for seasonal operations on the Northern Sea Route.  

At the time, MOL publicly objected to the inclusion of the ships on the sanctions list.

In a May 2025 interview, MOL President & CEO Takeshi Hashimoto stated the company was “actively negotiating with the EU through various channels, including the Japanese government,” and expressed frustration over what he called a sudden reclassification: “For a long time, it was asserted that the Yamal project was not subject to sanctions, and suddenly these vessels were sanctioned.”  

Following the initial designation, North Ocean, which had been en route to the Russian Arctic, reversed course off the Canary Islands in May and has remained anchored near Singapore since mid-June. It was later joined by North Light.  

According to the European Commission’s published documents, the vessels were delisted after receiving “strong and verifiable commitments that they will no longer participate in the transportation of Russian energy associated with the Yamal and Arctic LNG 2 projects.”  

The removal is seen as a result of coordinated diplomatic efforts, particularly by Japanese authorities, in response to requests from MOL, Japan’s second-largest shipping company by tonnage. 

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Tokyo-headquartered, publicly traded shipping company, operating one of the world’s most diverse fleets, including LNG carriers, tankers, and bulkers.  

PAO Novatek is Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer and the operator of major Arctic LNG infrastructure, including Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2.

Topics:

NOVATEK

MOL

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:04

ABS updates container ship lashing standards to allow seasonal route optimization

17:06

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announces group reorganisation

16:39

Two containerships detained in Malta since 2022 released after new ownership

16:12

Hyundai Rotem to Supply 57 AGVs to Busan New Port

15:45

EU and UK sanction UAE-based Intershipping Services LLC

15:09

Shanghai Port sees 13 % growth in auto exports in H1

14:42

Tidal Transit christens Imogen Rose at Equinor pontoon

14:04

Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

13:54

Port of Hueneme unveils second STAX emissions capture barge

13:24

Longship takes delivery of Longeden

12:29

Zero Emission Port Alliance welcomes Ampcontrol, Kalmar and PSA Antwerp

11:58

Van Oord orders two methanol‑capable subsea rock installation vessels

11:18

MOL, NYK and “K” LINE kick­start plans to provide JMETS with a large training ship

10:45

Port of Oakland sees 10% drop in June container volume

09:45

Asyad Drydock hits milestone with 232 ship repair contracts

2025 July 20

10:45

Norsepower validates next‑gen AI control delivering measurable fuel savings aboard two vessels

09:41

PSA Antwerp joins Zero Emission Port Alliance to drive battery‑electric port equipment adoption

08:37

Lloyd’s Register becomes first certifying authority to approve unmanned vessels under UK workboat code

02:04

Maersk cold store in New Zealand earns first-ever 6-star Green Star rating

00:46

Wärtsilä reports strong first half 2025

2025 July 19

14:33

Fincantieri’s Vard to design and build two offshore wind CSOVs in €100–200 m deal

14:31

DEME and CIMC Raffles unveil next-gen vessel Norse Energi

13:40

Port Houston surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June

09:35

CMA CGM applies peak-season surcharge from Turkey to U.S. east coast

08:29

Liebherr STS cranes assembled off‑quay at Port of Valencia

2025 July 18

18:00

Yang Ming orders seven 15,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel containerships from Hanwha Ocean

17:05

Navigator Gas, Amon Maritime form joint venture to build two ammonia gas carriers

16:32

China demands COSCO participation in Hutchison’s $22.8 bn port sale

16:08

China rolls out world’s largest single‑unit direct‑drive floating offshore wind turbine

15:47

APM Terminals Callao and Peruvian state complete stage 3A modernisation at North Terminal

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news