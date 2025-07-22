  1. Home
2025 July 22   09:25

shipbuilding

Kotug International Deploys SD Rosso and SD Chatboul to Senegal

Kotug International B.V. has confirmed that SD Rosso and SD Chatboul, two RAstar 3200 ASD tugboats, are currently en route to Senegal.

According to the announcement, the vessels will support Kotug’s long-term terminal operations in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas field, where the company offers towage and marine support services for LNG infrastructure.  

Each tug reportedly delivers 80 tonnes of bollard pull and complies with top-tier safety and environmental standards.

Earlier deliveries in the same series:  SD Djoudj, the second of five RAstar 3200W tugs built by Uzmar, departed for Senegal in mid‑May 2025.  SD Waalo, the first tug in the series, began operations under a BP charter in Dakar in August 2024. 

Kotug International B.V. is a private, family‑owned maritime services company founded in 1911 and based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. It specializes in harbour and offshore towage, terminal towing, salvage, maritime consultancy, training, and analytical services worldwide.

Uzmar Gemi İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. is a Turkish shipyard.

Robert Allan Ltd. is Canadian naval architectural firm responsible for the RAstar 3200W ASD tug design. 

