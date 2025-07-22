Grimaldi Group names ammonia-ready PCTC Grande Shanghai

Grimaldi Group held a naming ceremony yesterday, July 21 2025, at Haimen shipyard in Jiangsu, China, for the Grande Shanghai, the first of ten next‑generation Pure Car & Truck Carrier vessels commissioned from China Merchants Heavy Industries, according to Grimaldi's release.

The vessel has a capacity of 9,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) and is the Group’s first unit to receive an ammonia‑ready class notation from the Italian Shipping Registry (RINA).

Designed in close collaboration with naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen, the Grande Shanghai measures 220 m in length with a beam of 38 m, a gross tonnage of 93,145 t, 14 vehicle decks, and a cruise speed of 18 kn.

Compared with earlier generation car‑carrier vessels, the Grande Shanghai reduces fuel consumption per transported unit by 50 %.

The vessel integrates green technologies, including a mega lithium battery system with total capacity of 5 MWh, 2,500 m² of solar panels, cold ironing capability, silicon‑based hull coatings, and an electronically controlled engine with exhaust‑gas cleaning and selective catalytic reduction to reduce SOₓ, NOₓ and particulate emissions to below IMO Tier III levels.

Additional systems include an air lubrication system, optimized hull design, smart ventilation and air‑conditioning controls, and a gate rudder to improve propulsion efficiency and maneuverability.

Steel‑cutting began March 14 2024 at China Merchants Heavy Industries in Haimen, launching a USD 2.5 billion new‑building programme for ten ammonia‑ready PCTC ships under contract originally signed October 20 2022 (first five vessels) with an optional five ordered January 20 2023; total programme includes 25 vessels due 2023–2027.

Grimaldi Group SpA is an Italian shipping group headquartered in Palermo, Italy. It is a privately held maritime operator specialising in roll‑on/roll‑off (ro‑ro) and multipurpose maritime transport. The Group’s newbuilding programme, valued at around USD 2.5 billion, includes advanced car‑carrier and ro‑ro vessels designed for zero‑carbon fuels and enhanced environmental credentials.

China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) Haimen (Jiangsu) is a subsidiary of China Merchants Industry Holdings, CMHI is a major Chinese shipbuilder.

Knud E. Hansen A/S A Denmark‑based naval architecture and marine engineering firm.

RINA (Italian Shipping Register) is a Classification Society based in Italy.