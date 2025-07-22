ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

Wärtsilä Corporation announced the inauguration of a dual‑fuel maritime simulator suite at Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM), the maritime‑training division of Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhad (MISC), itself a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

The installation, unveiled on 17 July 2025, features full‑mission bridge and engine‑room simulators, 270° navigation visuals, extended‑reality elements, and cloud‑based blended‑learning platforms.

The system supports training on future sustainable fuels such as methanol and ammonia.

At the ceremony, ALAM was confirmed as the first centre in Asia Pacific to join Wärtsilä’s “Maritime Advancement in Simulation, Technology and R&D Services” (MASTERS) program, marking an official recognition of its strategic collaboration with the technology provider.

Akademi Laut Malaysia (ALAM) is the maritime‑training subsidiary of Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhad (MISC), which is wholly owned by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), the national oil company of Malaysia. Established in 1976, ALAM has trained over 15,000 professionals in both onshore and offshore disciplines, operating from its Melaka campus overlooking the Straits of Malacca.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Helsinki, specializing in sustainable maritime and energy solutions, headquartered in Finland. In 2024 it reported net sales of EUR 6.4 billion and employs approximately 18,300 professionals across more than 230 locations in 77 countries. Its marine division develops propulsion, power systems and digital technologies aimed at supporting decarbonisation in shipping.

MISC Berhad Malaysia International Shipping Corporation Berhad is a publicly listed maritime conglomerate on Bursa Malaysia and is fully owned by Petronas. MISC operates in shipping, maritime logistics and energy infrastructure services.