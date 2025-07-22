Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.’s Philippine subsidiary, Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu), Inc. (“THI”), launched the world’s first methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax bulk carrier on 17 July 2025 at Slipway No. 2 in Cebu, according to the company's release.

The vessel, measuring 229 metres and capable of entering Kamsar Port in Guinea, offers shallow draft and low air draft flexibility.

Its maiden voyage is scheduled for January 2026.

Powered by methanol, the vessel promises emission reductions of 10% in CO₂, 80% in NOₓ and 99% in SOₓ compared to conventional fuelled counterparts.

The launch was held at THI’s Cebu yard.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. is a Japanese public company headquartered in Fukuyama, Hiroshima, operating as the flagship of the Tsuneishi Group. Founded in 1917, it specialises in marine vessel construction and repair, with facilities in Japan, China and the Philippines.

Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (Cebu), Inc. is a wholly owned Philippine subsidiary of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, serving as the group’s major overseas manufacturing base. Located in Cebu’s West Cebu Estate, a PEZA‑registered economic zone, it has built nearly 400 ships over three decades.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a Japan‑based classification society providing Approval in Principle certification.

Maersk Mc‑Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a Danish non‑profit dedicated to decarbonisation of maritime transport. Co‑developer of retrofit design with Tsuneishi.