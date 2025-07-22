Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a high-performance escort tug, named Gaia, to the Greek operator NEMECA, according to the company's release.

Built at Sanmar’s eco‑friendly yard, Gaia is based on the RAstar 2900SX design by Robert Allan Ltd.

It measures 29.4 m in length, 13.3 m in beam and 5.5 m in depth. Powered by two Caterpillar 3516E engines of 2,350 kW each at 1,800 rpm, it achieves a bollard pull of 82 tons.

The vessel accommodates a crew of up to ten and has Fi‑Fi 1 fire‑fighting capability.

Gaia incorporates the sponsored hull form from Sanmar’s Bigaçay ASD series, designed to enhance seakeeping and escort towing performance in exposed conditions.

Rüçhan Çıvgın, Commercial Director at Sanmar Shipyards, said that the tug is “designed to withstand and overcome adverse conditions” and “out‑classes larger rivals in terms of performance and durability.”

Mario Mizzi, Managing Director of NEMECA, welcomed Gaia as a milestone in "scaling up service capacity" and said it ensures "the highest level of efficiency and safe operations" for clients calling at Piraeus, Thessaloniki, Corfu and Kavala.

Sanmar Shipyards is a Turkish shipbuilding company operating two eco‑friendly yards in Tuzla and Altınova. It specialises in constructing ASD and tractor tugs based on Robert Allan Ltd designs. Over nearly five decades, Sanmar has delivered more than 300 tugs globally and is engaged in developing electric harbour tugs (ElectRA series) with environmental credentials.

NEMECA is a Greek maritime operator providing harbour towage, open‑sea towage, salvage, anchor handling, rig‑move and supply services. Active in ports such as Piraeus, Thessaloniki, Corfu and Kavala. Participates in a joint venture with Italian partners including Rimorchiatori Mediterranei and Fratelli Neri.