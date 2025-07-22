BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

BAR Technologies has confirmed an order for its WindWings propulsion system to be installed on two new LR2-class dual‑fuel tankers, Suzuka and Long Beach.

Each 250‑metre tanker will feature two 37.5 m WindWings, aiming to reduce daily fuel consumption by approximately 3 tonnes and annual CO₂ emissions by around 2 300 tonnes per vessel.

Design is handled by the State‑owned Ship Research and Design Institute (SDARI), and construction by Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry (XSI), with steel cutting expected in November 2025 and delivery targeted for Q1 2027.

The vessels will be flagged under the Republic of the Marshall Islands and classified by Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

John Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of BAR Technologies, stated: “Fitting WindWings to tankers of this type breaks new ground for wind propulsion… Wind is no longer an experiment or a future option; it’s a proven fuel source that’s ready to deliver real impact today.”

Simon Bonnett, Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, said the registry is “the world’s leading registry for quality, compliance, and technical support regarding innovative technologies.”

Matthieu de Tugny, Executive Vice‑President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, emphasized that the classification framework ensures structural integrity and safety for next‑generation systems like WindWings.

Sales Director Tom James of CM Energy Tech noted that the collaboration with BAR Technologies ensures the system is “manufactured with high precision, reliable… optimised for real‑world commercial use.”

The order follows strong results from WindWings on the UML‑operated Brands Hatch.

In March 2024, Union Maritime first announced plans to fit BAR’s WindWings (three per vessel) on two LR2 tankers built at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, with delivery expected mid‑2025.

BAR Technologies Ltd is a private UK‑based engineering company, founded in 2016 as a spin‑out from the British America’s Cup sailing team. It develops aerodynamic propulsion solutions for commercial shipping, notably its patented WindWings rigid sail system, validated by DNV and in operation on vessels such as Pyxis Ocean, Berge Olympus and the Aframax tanker.