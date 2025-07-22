  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

2025 July 22   14:29

shipbuilding

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

China has maintained its global leadership in shipbuilding in the first half of 2025, according to data from the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

Between January and June, Chinese shipyards delivered vessels amounting to 24.13 million deadweight tonnes (DWT), a 3.5 % decrease year‑on‑year.

They also secured 44.33 million DWT of new orders, down 18.2 %, while their order backlog reached 234.54 million DWT, marking a 36.7 % increase compared with June 2024.  

In terms of global share, China accounted for 51.7 % of completed ship tonnage, 68.3 % of new orders, and 64.9 % of the order backlog in DWT terms.

However, alternative sources provide differing figures: maritime consultancy Clarksons Research and outlets like the South China Morning Post and Business Standard report that Chinese new orders dropped to 26.3 million DWT, a 68 % decline year‑on‑year, amounting to China’s global share of 56 % in new orders. 

China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI) is the official national industry association representing China’s shipbuilding enterprises. It coordinates industry standards, policy alignment, innovation efforts and international cooperation. Acting as a central statistical collector, it publishes regular industry performance data.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

13:26

Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

12:48

Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

12:24

ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

11:45

Port of Rotterdam throughput drops 4.1 % in H1 2025

11:20

Grimaldi Group names ammonia-ready PCTC Grande Shanghai

10:31

Hanwha Shipping orders LNG carrier, first U.S. export-type in 50 years

10:01

IMO and COCATRAM-support action plans endorsed for Central American port modernization

09:25

Kotug International Deploys SD Rosso and SD Chatboul to Senegal

2025 July 21

18:04

ABS updates container ship lashing standards to allow seasonal route optimization

17:10

Three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines LNG vessels removed from EU sanctions list

17:06

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announces group reorganisation

16:39

Two containerships detained in Malta since 2022 released after new ownership

16:12

Hyundai Rotem to Supply 57 AGVs to Busan New Port

15:45

EU and UK sanction UAE-based Intershipping Services LLC

15:09

Shanghai Port sees 13 % growth in auto exports in H1

14:42

Tidal Transit christens Imogen Rose at Equinor pontoon

14:04

Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

13:54

Port of Hueneme unveils second STAX emissions capture barge

13:24

Longship takes delivery of Longeden

12:29

Zero Emission Port Alliance welcomes Ampcontrol, Kalmar and PSA Antwerp

11:58

Van Oord orders two methanol‑capable subsea rock installation vessels

11:18

MOL, NYK and “K” LINE kick­start plans to provide JMETS with a large training ship

10:45

Port of Oakland sees 10% drop in June container volume

09:45

Asyad Drydock hits milestone with 232 ship repair contracts

2025 July 20

10:45

Norsepower validates next‑gen AI control delivering measurable fuel savings aboard two vessels

09:41

PSA Antwerp joins Zero Emission Port Alliance to drive battery‑electric port equipment adoption

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news