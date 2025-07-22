APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. has received delivery of two Automated Rail Gantry Cranes (ARMGs) from the Austrian manufacturer Künz.

According to the company, the arrival of this new equipment is described as “an important step in the expansion of APM Terminals Maasvlakte II,” with the aim to “further increase our capacity and efficiency.”

The cranes are currently being prepared on the ground.

An airlift operation—which will involve erecting and installing them—is expected soon.

APM Terminals MVII announced a contract in March 2024 with Künz, alongside ABB, to supply 62 ARMGs plus one intermodal yard crane as part of phase 2 expansion, to double capacity by 2027. The major contract for 62 units remains valid from March 2024.

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II B.V. is a Rotterdam-based container terminal operator and a part of APM Terminals, itself an independent division of the A.P. Moller‑Maersk Group.

Künz GmbH is an Austrian manufacturer specializing in automated and intermodal cranes. It has been a key supplier to European terminals such as Maasvlakte II since 2012.