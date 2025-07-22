  1. Home
2025 July 22   15:42

bunkering

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

Fujairah bunker fuel sales fell by 5 % in the first half of 2025 compared to H1 2024, amounting to 3.7 million m³, according to data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) as reported by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

In June, total volumes dropped to 567,061 m³, the lowest in four months, an 8.4 % decrease from May and 7.9 % below June 2024.

Low‑sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) sales declined 11.6 % month‑on‑month and 14.1 % year‑on‑year to a record low of 368,688 m³. Its share of total bunker sales fell to 65 % from 67 % in May.  

High‑sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) volumes reached 160,106 m³, also a four‑month low—but up 6.8 % year‑on‑year. Its market share increased to 28.2 %.  

Only low‑sulphur marine gas oil (LSMGO) saw growth—up 7.5 % from May and 8.2 % year‑on‑year to 33,942 m³.

Marine gas oil (MGO) sales dropped 59.1 % month‑on‑month, and lubricant volumes fell 9 %.  

Market sentiment for LSFO remained weak due to oversupply—including deliveries from Kuwait’s Al Zour refinery—and reduced premiums.

The LSFO premium over FOB Singapore dropped to $4.59/tonne in June and to $4.03 in July.

HSFO premiums plunged to $3.72 in June but recovered to $14.06 in early July, supported by demand from Egypt for power generation and exports from the Middle East and Russia to China. 

Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) is a statutory entity established by the Government of Fujairah to regulate and develop hydrocarbon storage and trading. As of 2025, FOIZ hosts 18 companies and has ~10 million m³ of refined product storage. It's part of the Port of Fujairah complex, the world’s third‑largest bunkering hub.

