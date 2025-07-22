  1. Home
2025 July 22   16:14

shipbuilding

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

Damen Shipyards Group has commenced steel cutting for the first of two fully electric ferries ordered by the City of Toronto, according to the company's release.

The ceremony took place on 8 July at Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania.

The vessels, designed by Québec‑based naval architect Concept Naval, will each measure 50 metres in length with a beam of 13 metres.

One will carry both passengers and vehicles, while the other is passenger‑only.  

The ferries are intended to serve the route between Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in downtown Toronto and the Toronto Islands on Lake Ontario.

The second vessel’s steel cutting is scheduled for late August.

Damen’s contract with the City was finalised last year through a competitive tender process.  

Damen assumes responsibility for post‑delivery support, including standard and extended propulsion‑system warranties, spare parts, and technical crew training.

A global network of Service Hubs—among them Damen Services Canada in British Columbia—aims to ensure local presence and support.

Delivery of the first ferry is planned for end‑2026, and the second in early 2027.

Damen will collaborate with the City, Concept Naval and Transport Canada to ensure compliance with safety and regulatory standards before both vessels enter service. 

Damen did sign a contract for two fully electric ferries for Toronto, awarded August 2024. 

Damen Shipyards Group is a private Dutch shipbuilding conglomerate headquartered in Gorinchem, Netherlands. It operates multiple specialised shipyards worldwide, offering new‑build construction, repair, conversion, and after‑sales services via a global network, including Damen Services Canada in British Columbia. 

