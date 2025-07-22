MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that the Maritime Administration (MARAD) has awarded $8.75 million through the Small Shipyard Grant program to 17 small shipyards in 12 states, aimed at revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding and repair infrastructure, according to MARAD's release.

The grants will fund equipment purchases and training to strengthen advanced training, workforce development and adoption of new technologies.

The program has been in operation since 2008, during which 382 grants totalling $320.5 million have been awarded.

The full list of recipients includes, among others: Resolve Marine, Inc. in Dutch Harbor, AK ($447,341 for a wheel loader); Marine Group Boat Works, LLC in Chula Vista, CA ($248,402.50 for a waterjet cutting table); and Fraser Shipyards, LLC in Superior, WI ($817,146.23 for a 130‑ton crane).

Maritime Administration (MARAD) is an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation responsible for waterborne transportation, fleet readiness and port infrastructure. It administers the Small Shipyard Grant Program under federal appropriation.