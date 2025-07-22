  1. Home
2025 July 22   17:06

offshore

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

ScottishPower Renewables (SPR), the UK renewable-energy subsidiary of Iberdrola Group, has completed the installation of the first section of the high‑voltage direct current (HVDC) export cable for its East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm, according to the company's release.

The cable has made landfall at Bawdsey in Suffolk. Electricity generated approximately 147 km offshore will now travel onshore via this first cable section and continue for a further 37 km through ducts originally laid for the East Anglia ONE project to the HVDC converter station at Bramford, near Ipswich.

East Anglia THREE has a capacity of 1.4 GW and is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2026; when fully commissioned, it is expected to supply electricity to more than one million UK households.

The design, manufacture and installation of the 320 kV HVDC export cable system was carried out by NKT under a turnkey contract.

SPR estimates the €4.7 billion project is now progressing toward completion.

ScottishPower Renewables is the UK-based renewable-energy subsidiary of Iberdrola Group. As the legal developer, SPR holds full ownership and responsibility for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm. The project received development consent in August 2017 and entered construction in July 2022, deploying 95 turbines rated above 14 MW each. 

Iberdrola Group is a Spanish multinational electricity utility and a global leader in renewables. Through its subsidiary SPR, Iberdrola is advancing major offshore wind assets in UK waters, including the East Anglia ONE, TWO, and THREE projects.  

NKT is a Danish engineering and manufacturing firm contracted in June 2023 for a turnkey delivery of the 320 kV HVDC export cable system for East Anglia THREE, with the agreement valued at over €250 million. 

