2025 July 22   18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

Planned vessel deployment data from Sea‑Intelligence’s Trade Capacity Outlook database reveals a reversal in capacity strategy on the Asia–North America West Coast (NAWC) route after initial optimism spawned by the tariff‑pause.

Although planned average weekly capacity for June spiked by 43,000 TEU per week in late May, by the end of June lines reverted to pre‑pause deployment levels.

July had seen a significant late‑May capacity push, but recent cancellations have reduced this build‑up.

Already, initial plans for August are being scaled back. Sea‑Intelligence concludes that carriers injected capacity in anticipation of sustained demand; however, that surge has dissipated, and planned deployments have been adjusted downward, effectively taking capacity back to square one.

Sea‑Intelligence Pte Ltd (Singapore) and Sea‑Intelligence ApS (Copenhagen) jointly provide maritime supply‑chain research and advisory services, operating under their respective legal entities. 

