2025 July 22   17:26

ports

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Wallenius Wilhelmsen have completed upgrades to the Annacis Auto Terminal in Delta, British Columbia, part of the Annacis Auto Terminal Optimization Project, according to the company's release.

Construction began in 2022 and consolidated the former Annacis and Richmond Auto Terminals into a single facility.

Improvements include expanded rail infrastructure with 60 rail car spots, a new vehicle processing building, and eight electric vehicle charging stations. The terminal’s capacity has increased by 36 %, enabling it to handle up to 480,000 vehicles annually. 

Funding was sourced from the Government of Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund, the port authority, and Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Canadian auto imports reached approximately 470,000 vehicles in 2024, a 3 % year-on-year increase, alongside an 8 % rise in domestic sales.

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is a federal Crown agency governed under the Canada Marine Act, accountable to the Minister of Transport. It manages lands and waters of the Port of Vancouver, is financially self‑sustaining via terminal, tenancy, and harbour‑dues revenues, and reinvests profits in infrastructure and environmental initiatives.  

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a global maritime logistics company specializing in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and terminal operations. It operates the Annacis Auto Terminal under lease/management agreement, serving over ten leading global automotive manufacturers.

