2025 July 23   06:39

shipping

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

Classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) has published ClassNK Technical Journal No. 11 2025 (Ⅰ), titled “Latest Technological Trends for Protection of the Marine Environment”, according to ClassNK's release.

This issue compiles presentations from the ClassNK R&D Forum 2025, attended by over 200 participants, including sessions on “Underwater Noise from Ships” and “Safe Decarbonization”.

The journal’s special feature includes six in‑depth articles: guidelines and tool development related to ship underwater radiated noise; noise measurement in shallow seas; updates on IMO guidelines and ClassNK initiatives for ammonia‑fueled ships; safety assessment of alternative fuels and cargo transport; and a Bayesian‑based risk assessment of ammonia leaks.

Additional technical topics cover fuel‑saving engine operation in rough conditions, applications of AIS data, and recent IMO news.

ClassNK states that the technical journal series aims to advance maritime R&D and technological progress through the publication of its research outcomes.

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) is a Japanese classification society headquartered in Tokyo and officially recognized as a public interest juridical person under Japanese law, specializing in ship classification, certification, and maritime research. It conducts technical assessment, issues rules and guidelines, and publishes research through forums and journals aimed at advancing maritime safety and environmental protection.

ClassNK

