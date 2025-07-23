NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

NYK Line, a Japanese shipping company, has begun the continuous use of bio‑LNG fuel on its LNG-powered pure car and truck carriers, according to the company's release.

The bio‑LNG, supplied by Titan Supply B.V., was first bunkered to Daisy Leader on 15 June and then to Sumire Leader on 18 July at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Bio‑LNG—liquefied biomethane derived from biomass sources such as animal manure and food waste—is regarded as carbon‑neutral throughout its lifecycle under the mass‑balance system and holds ISCC EU certification for sustainability and traceability.

NYK released its “Decarbonization Story” in November 2023, targeting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Kaori Takahashi, General Manager of NYK’s Fuel Group, added: “This initiative will be an important step toward reducing our environmental impact further and achieving a sustainable future.”

An earlier contract between Titan and UECC (United European Car Carriers) for continuous biomethane supply in late 2024 confirms Titan’s active role in bio-LNG distribution and the feasibility of its supply chain.

NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha) is one of Japan’s largest shipping and logistics groups. It operates tankers, bulk carriers, container vessels, and specialized ships worldwide.

Titan Supply B.V., legally incorporated in the Netherlands and headquartered in Amsterdam, is a physical supplier of LNG and bio‑LNG to the marine and industrial sectors across Europe. Its bio‑LNG is ISCC‑certified and supplied under a mass‑balance approach that ensures traceability of environmental benefits.