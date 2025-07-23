  1. Home
2025 July 23

ports

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

Valenciaport, the port authority managing the state-owned ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía, reported a container throughput of 487 833 TEU in June 2025, marking a modest increase of 0.08 % compared with June 2024, according to the company's release.

For the first half of 2025, the port processed 2 833 919 TEU, up 3.84 % year‑on‑year.  

Export volumes were the main growth driver, rising 15.21 %, while imports grew by 4.82 %.

Transit container traffic declined by 1.75 %. Over the previous 12 months, total throughput reached 5 580 598 TEU, an 8.33 % increase.  

The port’s five leading trading partners by TEU were China (386 562), the United States (195 534), Algeria (160 993), Turkey (127 292) and India (81 795).

In June alone, compared with June 2024, exports rose 5.29 %, imports rose 2.93 %, and transit traffic fell 5.46 %, while total TEU volumes remained broadly stable.  

Valenciaport’s rail terminal handled 123 933 containers (+5.93%), equivalent to 1 637 638 tonnes (+7.78%) in the first six months of 2025.

Ro‑Ro traffic rose by 7.78%, with 269 637 wheeled units processed, supporting lines to the Balearic Islands, Italy and other Mediterranean ports.

Passenger traffic in June reached 184 515, up 4.88%, while annual figures show 836 413 regular ferry passengers (+3.85%) and 780 469 cruise passengers (–3.99%). 

Port Authority of Valencia (Autoridad Portuaria de Valencia, trading as Valenciaport) is a public administrative body responsible for the management of three state-owned ports on Spain’s eastern Mediterranean coast—Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía. It develops infrastructure, regulates port activity, and compiles traffic statistics.  

Valenciaport is the operational brand name of the Port Authority of Valencia, representing the combined maritime, rail, Ro‑Ro and passenger port complex under its jurisdiction. 

