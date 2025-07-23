Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay Co., Ltd. has entered into a collaboration agreement with Innovative Space Carrier Inc. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. to explore commercialisation of offshore rocket launch and recovery operations, according to the company's release.

The agreement—signed on July 9, 2025—includes two main initiatives: development of a rocket recovery ship tailored to ISC’s reusable launch vehicle “ASCA 1”, and feasibility studies for offshore launch vessels, encompassing design, technical and economic assessments, and verification tests.

Tsuneishi brings over a century of shipbuilding and engineering expertise, including liquefied‑gas handling, dynamic positioning and autonomous navigation systems.

MOL, via its Incubation Bridge programme, initiated the project to support space‑sector ventures. Its aim is to develop and introduce offshore launch and recovery vessels by around 2030.

Additionally, MOL’s prior engagement with ISC through the “Incubation Bridge” involves internal initiatives since September 2019.

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay Co., Ltd. is a Japanese engineering firm headquartered in Minato‑ku, Tokyo. Formerly Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, it rebranded on June 30 2025. It offers naval design, LNG‑fuelled vessel engineering, dynamic positioning, autonomous navigation, DX & monitoring, with 138 employees as of April 1, 2025.

Innovative Space Carrier Inc. is a Tokyo‑based space‑transport start‑up (founded May 2 2022; head office in Chuo‑ku). It develops reusable rocket systems (ASCA 1), with over ¥1.22 billion in funding.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is one of Japan’s major shipping companies, headquartered in Minato‑ku, Tokyo; founded 1884. Engaged in marine transport (dry bulkers, tankers, LPG, offshore, etc.). In July 2025 it launched a new initiative under its Incubation Bridge programme to enter the space‑related sector via offshore rocket vessels.