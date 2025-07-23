  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

2025 July 23   09:02

shipbuilding

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay Co., Ltd. has entered into a collaboration agreement with Innovative Space Carrier Inc. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. to explore commercialisation of offshore rocket launch and recovery operations, according to the company's release.

The agreement—signed on July 9, 2025—includes two main initiatives: development of a rocket recovery ship tailored to ISC’s reusable launch vehicle “ASCA 1”, and feasibility studies for offshore launch vessels, encompassing design, technical and economic assessments, and verification tests.  

Tsuneishi brings over a century of shipbuilding and engineering expertise, including liquefied‑gas handling, dynamic positioning and autonomous navigation systems.

MOL, via its Incubation Bridge programme, initiated the project to support space‑sector ventures. Its aim is to develop and introduce offshore launch and recovery vessels by around 2030.

Additionally, MOL’s prior engagement with ISC through the “Incubation Bridge” involves internal initiatives since September 2019.

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay Co., Ltd. is a Japanese engineering firm headquartered in Minato‑ku, Tokyo. Formerly Mitsui E&S Shipbuilding, it rebranded on June 30 2025. It offers naval design, LNG‑fuelled vessel engineering, dynamic positioning, autonomous navigation, DX & monitoring, with 138 employees as of April 1, 2025.  

Innovative Space Carrier Inc. is a Tokyo‑based space‑transport start‑up (founded May 2 2022; head office in Chuo‑ku). It develops reusable rocket systems (ASCA 1), with over ¥1.22 billion in funding.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is one of Japan’s major shipping companies, headquartered in Minato‑ku, Tokyo; founded 1884. Engaged in marine transport (dry bulkers, tankers, LPG, offshore, etc.). In July 2025 it launched a new initiative under its Incubation Bridge programme to enter the space‑related sector via offshore rocket vessels.

Topics:

MOL

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

08:00

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

07:33

NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

06:39

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

2025 July 22

18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

17:26

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

17:06

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

16:33

MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

14:29

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

13:26

Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

12:48

Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

12:24

ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

11:45

Port of Rotterdam throughput drops 4.1 % in H1 2025

11:20

Grimaldi Group names ammonia-ready PCTC Grande Shanghai

10:31

Hanwha Shipping orders LNG carrier, first U.S. export-type in 50 years

10:01

IMO and COCATRAM-support action plans endorsed for Central American port modernization

09:25

Kotug International Deploys SD Rosso and SD Chatboul to Senegal

2025 July 21

18:04

ABS updates container ship lashing standards to allow seasonal route optimization

17:10

Three Mitsui O.S.K. Lines LNG vessels removed from EU sanctions list

17:06

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding announces group reorganisation

16:39

Two containerships detained in Malta since 2022 released after new ownership

16:12

Hyundai Rotem to Supply 57 AGVs to Busan New Port

15:45

EU and UK sanction UAE-based Intershipping Services LLC

15:09

Shanghai Port sees 13 % growth in auto exports in H1

14:42

Tidal Transit christens Imogen Rose at Equinor pontoon

14:04

Strategic Marine delivers 27 m crew transfer vessel to Yeosu Ocean

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news