Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

On July 1, 2025, the Suez Canal Automotive Terminal (SCAT) commenced operations in East Port Said, marking Egypt’s first specialist terminal for the storage and transhipment of finished vehicles, according to NYK's release.

This follows a 30‑year concession granted by the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The terminal occupies approximately 21.2 hectares and initially accommodates up to 2,550 vehicles, with plans to expand capacity to 10,000 units.

Its quay infrastructure allows simultaneous berthing of two large roll-on/roll-off carriers, supporting increasing transit demand.

SCAT was established through a joint venture involving NYK Line (Japan), Africa Global Logistics (AGL) (France, part of MSC Group), and Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan).

The partnership is designed to leverage participants’ global expertise in port operations and finished‑vehicle logistics.

The concession aims to meet growing demand in North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

A Egyptian Gazette report from May 10, 2025 confirms that Egypt’s Prime Minister inspected the terminal under construction, citing a $159 million investment, capacity to handle 50,000 vehicles annually, and employment generation of 400 direct jobs, with construction 90 percent complete and operational start expected in July.

NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha) is a Japanese public KK and a global ocean shipping operator with expertise in finished-vehicle transportation and terminal operations.

Africa Global Logistics (AGL) is a French limited company under MSC Group, providing land, maritime, and port logistics across Africa.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation is a Japanese publicly listed general trading firm within the Toyota Group, with diversified business in automobile logistics and infrastructure in Africa.

General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is an Egyptian public authority established to regulate and develop the Suez Canal economic corridor and adjacent industrial and logistics zones.