European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

2025 July 23   11:42

The European Commission has concluded its investigation into alleged fraud in biodiesel imports from China, initiated by a March 2023 notification from German authorities, under Article 30(10) of the Renewable Energy Directive (EU/2018/2001), according to EU's release.

The Commission identified systemic weaknesses in voluntary certification schemes but found no direct evidence of fraud. Germany may conduct further verifications at its discretion.  

During the examination, the Commission, in close cooperation with German authorities, collected stakeholder input and reviewed audit reports from the relevant certification scheme.

The lack of evidence prevents a definitive finding of fraud.  

To enhance transparency and sustainability in the biofuels market, the Commission has launched corrective actions.

A working group under the Committee on the Sustainability of Biofuels, Bioliquids and Biomass Fuels is drafting revisions to Implementing Regulation (EU/2022/996) on sustainability certification; the updated text is expected by early 2026.  

The Commission is also preparing to require the mandatory use of the Union database for biofuels, currently voluntarily in use, to improve traceability.

Technical upgrades to voluntary certification standards and revised accreditation rules under Article 11(1) are underway, with completion targeted by the end of 2025.

The Commission may require voluntary schemes to revise or adopt fraud prevention plans based on the findings.  

European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union, authorized to propose legislation, implement decisions, enforce EU treaties, and manage day-to-day business. The Directorate-General for Energy oversees policy related to renewable fuels and certification frameworks.

