TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

TotalEnergies SE, a global integrated energy company, and CMA CGM Group, a global provider of sea, land, air and logistics solutions, have agreed to establish a 50/50 logistics joint venture to implement and operate an LNG bunker‑supply solution at the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

Under the agreement, the joint venture will deploy and operate a 20 000 m³ LNG bunkering vessel in Rotterdam by the end of 2028. It will provide a full service offering, from reload access at Gate terminal facilities to LNG bunker delivery to a range of vessels in the Amsterdam‑Rotterdam‑Antwerp region, including those of CMA CGM and other carriers.

It will also leverage TotalEnergies’ existing infrastructure, including the 18 600 m³ LNG bunker vessel Gas Agility, in operation since 2020.

TotalEnergies will supply CMA CGM with up to 360 000 tonnes of LNG per year under a long‑term agreement, covering the joint venture’s operations from 2028 until 2040, to support CMA CGM’s LNG‑powered fleet, expected to reach 123 vessels by 2029.

The joint venture remains subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

TotalEnergies SE is a public multinational energy corporation headquartered in Courbevoie, France. It is active across the oil and gas value chain—and in renewables—employing over 100,000 people in around 120 countries. It ranks among the world’s top three LNG players, handling a portfolio of roughly 40 Mt/y of LNG in 2024.

CMA CGM Group is a French container transportation and logistics corporation with headquarters in Marseille and operations across sea, land, air and logistics solutions. Employing around 160,000 staff across 177 countries, the group operates over 650 vessels servicing more than 420 ports and transported more than 23 million TEU in 2024. It also includes CEVA Logistics and CMA CGM Air Cargo among subsidiaries.