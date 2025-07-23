DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

DP World Trade Finance has mobilised over $1 billion in working capital for companies in emerging economies, addressing a critical global trade finance gap valued at $2.5 trillion, according to the company's release.

The milestone was reached through DP World’s proprietary lending operations and partnerships with more than 32 financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Standard Bank and NedBank.

By integrating funding with logistics, DP World offers both capital and real‑time supply‑chain visibility. This combined model accelerates lending decisions, creating a loan portfolio that outperforms industry benchmarks in asset quality.

The firm’s trade‑finance provision spans Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe, covering agriculture, metals, automotive and engineering sectors.

In June 2025, DP World Trade Finance and J.P. Morgan Chase launched a strategic collaboration to address the same $2.5 trillion global trade‑finance gap. The model uses risk‑sharing and digital logistics integration and may expand to Central Asia and Sub‑Saharan Africa. The partnership with J.P. Morgan was publicly announced in early June 2025 and includes an initial $70 million cocoa‑procurement deal in Côte d’Ivoire.

DP World Ltd A Dubai-based public limited company, DP World operates a global network of marine and inland terminals—78 in 40 countries—as well as logistics, marine services and trade-finance operations. Founded in 1972, it reported US $20 billion in revenue and US $5.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, though profit fell 28% year-on-year due to rising finance costs.

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is a US multinational bank and financial services company, headquartered in New York, with global operations in banking, markets, investment management and trade finance. It is among the world’s largest banks by assets.

Standard Bank Group Ltd is a South Africa–based public company and Africa’s largest banking group by assets. It partners in DP World’s trade-finance network.