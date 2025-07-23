  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

2025 July 23   12:41

ports

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

DP World Trade Finance has mobilised over $1 billion in working capital for companies in emerging economies, addressing a critical global trade finance gap valued at $2.5 trillion, according to the company's release.

The milestone was reached through DP World’s proprietary lending operations and partnerships with more than 32 financial institutions, including J.P. Morgan, Standard Bank and NedBank.  

By integrating funding with logistics, DP World offers both capital and real‑time supply‑chain visibility. This combined model accelerates lending decisions, creating a loan portfolio that outperforms industry benchmarks in asset quality.

The firm’s trade‑finance provision spans Africa, the Americas, Asia and Europe, covering agriculture, metals, automotive and engineering sectors.  

In June 2025, DP World Trade Finance and J.P. Morgan Chase launched a strategic collaboration to address the same $2.5 trillion global trade‑finance gap. The model uses risk‑sharing and digital logistics integration and may expand to Central Asia and Sub‑Saharan Africa. The partnership with J.P. Morgan was publicly announced in early June 2025 and includes an initial $70 million cocoa‑procurement deal in Côte d’Ivoire.  

DP World Ltd A Dubai-based public limited company, DP World operates a global network of marine and inland terminals—78 in 40 countries—as well as logistics, marine services and trade-finance operations. Founded in 1972, it reported US $20 billion in revenue and US $5.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2024, though profit fell 28% year-on-year due to rising finance costs.  

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co is a US multinational bank and financial services company, headquartered in New York, with global operations in banking, markets, investment management and trade finance. It is among the world’s largest banks by assets.  

Standard Bank Group Ltd is a South Africa–based public company and Africa’s largest banking group by assets. It partners in DP World’s trade-finance network.  

Topics:

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

09:02

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

08:00

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

07:33

NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

06:39

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

2025 July 22

18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

17:26

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

17:06

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

16:33

MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

14:29

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

13:26

Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

12:48

Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

12:24

ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

11:45

Port of Rotterdam throughput drops 4.1 % in H1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news