SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to SECO MARINE, a company within the FETIS GROUP, for a compressed hydrogen storage system intended for integration within confined under‑deck spaces on vessels, according to Bureau Veritas release.

The AiP confirms that the system’s design complies with BV’s Rule Note NR678 for hydrogen‑fuelled ships, indicating a credible route for installing alternative fuel systems on modern vessels.

This hydrogen storage and supply solution is developed to power fuel cells using compressed gaseous hydrogen stored in Type 4 tanks.

The system’s compact design enables installation in confined below‑deck areas, facilitating new low‑emission vessel layouts.

The design is the outcome of an R&D programme incorporating risk‑reduction and mitigation measures, including newly patented components with advanced safety features suitable for demanding maritime environments.

Earlier this year, Bureau Veritas issued AiPs to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs for liquid‑hydrogen storage and fuel cell systems in service‑operation vessels.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is a division of Bureau Veritas, an established international classification society and testing, inspection and certification (TIC) organisation. BV Marine & Offshore provides regulatory classification services, statutory verification, advisory, R&D, and safety assessment across vessel types including those using alternative fuels.

SECO MARINE is a subsidiary of the FETIS GROUP, SECO MARINE specialises in low‑carbon power and propulsion systems for maritime applications. The company engages in engineered storage solutions and fuel cell integration, and participates in R&D programmes targeting innovative safety and risk‑mitigation technologies for hydrogen energy storage in ships.