  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

2025 July 23   18:02

hydrogen

SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to SECO MARINE, a company within the FETIS GROUP, for a compressed hydrogen storage system intended for integration within confined under‑deck spaces on vessels, according to Bureau Veritas release.

The AiP confirms that the system’s design complies with BV’s Rule Note NR678 for hydrogen‑fuelled ships, indicating a credible route for installing alternative fuel systems on modern vessels.  

This hydrogen storage and supply solution is developed to power fuel cells using compressed gaseous hydrogen stored in Type 4 tanks.

The system’s compact design enables installation in confined below‑deck areas, facilitating new low‑emission vessel layouts.  

The design is the outcome of an R&D programme incorporating risk‑reduction and mitigation measures, including newly patented components with advanced safety features suitable for demanding maritime environments.  

Earlier this year, Bureau Veritas issued AiPs to Louis Dreyfus Armateurs for liquid‑hydrogen storage and fuel cell systems in service‑operation vessels.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is a division of Bureau Veritas, an established international classification society and testing, inspection and certification (TIC) organisation. BV Marine & Offshore provides regulatory classification services, statutory verification, advisory, R&D, and safety assessment across vessel types including those using alternative fuels.

SECO MARINE is a subsidiary of the FETIS GROUP, SECO MARINE specialises in low‑carbon power and propulsion systems for maritime applications. The company engages in engineered storage solutions and fuel cell integration, and participates in R&D programmes targeting innovative safety and risk‑mitigation technologies for hydrogen energy storage in ships.

Topics:

hydrogen

Bureau Veritas

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:41

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

09:02

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

08:00

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

07:33

NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

06:39

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

2025 July 22

18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

17:26

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

17:06

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

16:33

MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

14:29

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

13:26

Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

12:48

Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

12:24

ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news