Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched the FRS1 shipping service operated by CSTAR LINE at Jeddah Islamic Port, according to the company's release.

The service links the port with five international destinations: Ningbo, Shanghai and Nansha in China, Aqaba in Jordan, and Ain Sokhna in Egypt, and offers handling capacity of up to 2,000 TEUs.

According to Mawani, this addition will enhance the port’s competitiveness, expand its maritime network, improve operational efficiency and reinforce its position as a strategic logistics hub on the Red Sea coast.

Jeddah Islamic Port has an annual cargo capacity of 130 million tonnes, and features 62 multipurpose berths, two container terminals (combined capacity 7.5 million TEUs), two general‑cargo terminals, two dry docks for ship repair and maintenance, plus dedicated marine service berths.

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is a government authority responsible for regulation, development and operation of Saudi Arabia’s ports. It administers major facilities such as Jeddah Islamic Port, under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

CSTAR LINE is a private international shipping company specializing in container shipping services.