2025 July 23   14:23

bunkering

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

Shipping and bunkering firms have launched a voluntary Bunkering Services Initiative in the Amsterdam‑Rotterdam‑Antwerp (ARA) region to address recurring issues with marine fuel shortages and opaque fuel quality, according to Vitol's release.

The initiative covers approximately 20% of the ARA bunkering volume and involves “several thousand deliveries each year.”

Founding participants include Cargill (private agribusiness and trading company), Frontline (Bermuda‑registered tanker company), Hafnia (Singapore‑based product tanker operator), Hapag‑Lloyd (German container shipping line), Mercuria (Swiss commodity firm), Minerva Bunkering (subsidiary of Minerva Marine Inc.), Oldendorff Carriers (German shipping group), Trafigura (Singapore‑based commodity trader), TFG Marine (bunkering arm of Transfigure Group), Unifeeder (Danish feeder shipping firm) and Vitol (Swiss‑based energy and commodity company).  

The Initiative is designed as a self‑regulating framework, utilising data‑driven monitoring of participants’ operations and standards compliance.

Technical measures include integration of mass flow meters, blockchain‑based digital workflows, continuous tracking of fuel quality across the supply chain, full quantity accounting, and real‑time reporting to participants.  

Accountability provisions include oversight by Lloyd’s Register, appointed as System Auditor to qualify participating bunker barges, conduct unannounced inspections, and verify data integrity.

ADP Clear Pte Ltd has been selected as the technology provider to implement multi‑party workflows, real‑time reporting, and performance metrics.  

