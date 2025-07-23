Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

Sokcho City and GNLst Co. Ltd. will resume the regular ferry service between Sokcho Port and Vladivostok in August 2025, ending a suspension of 1 year and 5 months.

The company behind the route, GNLst, has completed preparations including securing the vessel, implementing a navigation system, and renovating port infrastructure.

The route will be served initially once a week using the GNLst Grace, a mid‑size ferry of 16,000 tons, capable of carrying 570 passengers, 150 TEU of cargo, and 350 vehicles simultaneously.

GNLst plans to increase service to twice weekly once operations stabilize.

The company will also enhance onboard facilities and amenities for passenger convenience.

Sokcho City intends to leverage the ferry service as a new economic growth driver, promoting infrastructure upgrades, port sales efforts, and tourism products to stimulate both tourism and logistics.

Gangwon Province will support by restoring the international passenger terminal promptly and securing consistent scheduling to strengthen the competitiveness of the port and route.

Sokcho Mayor Lee Byung‑seon said, “The resumption of the Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry route will mark a major turning point in revitalizing tourism and logistics along the East Coast. With expansion to cruise lines in the future, Sokcho will evolve beyond South Korea’s top tourism city into a future compact city where people want to stay.”