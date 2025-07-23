  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

2025 July 23   17:24

shipping

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

Sokcho City and GNLst Co. Ltd. will resume the regular ferry service between Sokcho Port and Vladivostok in August 2025, ending a suspension of 1 year and 5 months.

The company behind the route, GNLst, has completed preparations including securing the vessel, implementing a navigation system, and renovating port infrastructure.

The route will be served initially once a week using the GNLst Grace, a mid‑size ferry of 16,000 tons, capable of carrying 570 passengers, 150 TEU of cargo, and 350 vehicles simultaneously.

GNLst plans to increase service to twice weekly once operations stabilize.

The company will also enhance onboard facilities and amenities for passenger convenience.

Sokcho City intends to leverage the ferry service as a new economic growth driver, promoting infrastructure upgrades, port sales efforts, and tourism products to stimulate both tourism and logistics.

Gangwon Province will support by restoring the international passenger terminal promptly and securing consistent scheduling to strengthen the competitiveness of the port and route.

Sokcho Mayor Lee Byung‑seon said, “The resumption of the Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry route will mark a major turning point in revitalizing tourism and logistics along the East Coast. With expansion to cruise lines in the future, Sokcho will evolve beyond South Korea’s top tourism city into a future compact city where people want to stay.”

Topics:

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:41

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

09:02

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

08:00

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

07:33

NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

06:39

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

2025 July 22

18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

17:26

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

17:06

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

16:33

MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

14:29

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

13:26

Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

12:48

Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

12:24

ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

11:45

Port of Rotterdam throughput drops 4.1 % in H1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news