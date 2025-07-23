South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

SC Ports Authority finished fiscal year 2025 with a 3 % rise in container volume and a record number of rail moves, according to the company's release.

The port handled 2.6 million TEUs in FY 2025, up from 2.53 million the previous year.

Rail‑transported cargo between the Port of Charleston and the two inland terminals in Greer and Dillon increased by 4 % for the same period.

Inland Port Greer recorded 205,523 rail moves, nearly a 10 % increase year‑on‑year, and for the first time exceeded 200,000 annual rail moves following its recent capacity expansion.

Inland Port Dillon reported 33,838 rail moves during fiscal year 2025.

SC Ports handled 165,949 finished vehicles during FY 2025.

SC Ports is advancing its long‑term growth strategy, including the construction of a second berth at Leatherman Terminal and a near‑port rail yard (Leatherman Rail Yard), expected to open in 2026. The yard will feature a 1 million‑lift capacity, enhancing intermodal efficiency and cargo visibility.

South Carolina Ports Authority is a state‑instrumentality created in 1942, owning and operating public marine terminals at the Port of Charleston, and two rail‑served inland ports in Greer and Dillon. As the eighth‑largest U.S. container port, it handles $75+ billion in annual international trade, supports approximately 260,000 jobs statewide, and operates without direct taxpayer subsidies.

Port of Charleston is the principal seaport in Charleston, South Carolina, operated by SC Ports Authority. It includes six public marine terminals with a 52‑ft harbor depth, capable of handling post‑Panamax vessels and accommodating growth up to 10 million TEUs through ongoing infrastructure upgrades.

Inland Port Greer is a rail‑served terminal located near Greer, South Carolina, launched in November 2013. It connects the Port of Charleston to the I‑85 corridor via Norfolk Southern rail service. Its recent expansion doubled cargo capacity, supporting a record 205,523 annual rail moves.

Inland Port Dillon is a rail‑served terminal near Dillon, South Carolina, launched in April 2018. It connects via CSX to Charleston and recorded 33,838 rail moves in FY 2025.