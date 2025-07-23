MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC), the world’s largest container shipping company, has placed multiple orders for LNG dual‑fuel container vessels with several Chinese shipyards.

Industry sources report these orders now exceed the current fleet of Japan’s Ocean Network Express (ONE).

Hengli Heavy Industries confirmed two firm orders for 22,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel ships, with delivery scheduled for 2029.

These follow its April contract for six identical vessels, bringing joint orders to eight units at approximately US$220 million each, totalling around US$1.76 billion.

At Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard Co. Ltd (Changhong International), MSC has added two additional LNG‑equipped 21,700 TEU vessels, also set for 2029 delivery.

Since 2023, MSC and Changhong have contracted around 40 vessels (10,300–22,000 TEU) to be delivered through 2029, making Changhong MSC’s largest global shipbuilding partner.

China Merchants Heavy Industries (CMHI) shipyards are also involved. MSC reportedly confirmed an order in June for 3+3 LNG dual‑fuel ships of 22,000 TEU capacity from CMHI’s Haimen and Qingdao yards.

Delivery for the first three is expected in 2027; the remaining three are options to be delivered thereafter.

Each ship is estimated at US$206–210 million, totalling over US$1.2 billion.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding has received an order from MSC for four 22,000 TEU LNG dual‑fuel vessels, each priced at approximately US$230 million (total US$920 million), with planned delivery in 2028.

This follows an August 2024 contract for six 19,000 TEU LNG ships at US$210 million each, valued at US$1.26 billion and to be delivered between 2027–2028.

MSC’s current orderbook comprises about 130 ships—nearly 2.2 million TEU—positioning its fleet to soon exceed 7 million TEU.

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. is a Swiss private company, founded in 1970 and headquartered in Geneva. It is the world’s largest container shipping line by capacity and fleet, controlling 20% of global container capacity. As of 2025, MSC operates around 900 cargo vessels and has diversified logistics and cruise operations.