  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

2025 July 23   15:56

shipping

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore and Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore have joined Wind for Shipping (W4S), a European R&D initiative under the Interreg North‑West Europe programme that runs from January 2025 to July 2028, according to the company's release.

The programme, featuring twelve partners from the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France, aims to accelerate the maritime sector’s shift toward low‑emission shipping through development and deployment of wind propulsion technologies such as rotorsails and wingsails.

The total project budget is € 5.7 million, with € 3.4 million co‑financed by the European Union.

The initiative seeks to reduce fuel consumption by 20–40% and to overcome barriers to commercial adoption, including cost reduction, manufacturing optimisation and value‑chain integration, while reinforcing Europe’s position in green maritime innovation.  

In the consortium, Bureau Veritas Solutions Marine & Offshore will provide computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and weather routing services, alongside customised on‑board measurement data.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore will contribute hydrostructure and energy‑efficiency simulations and will develop performance‑evaluation methodologies for wind‑propulsion technologies.

It will also assess composite manufacturing processes to support large‑scale production.

Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore is the maritime division of Bureau Veritas S.A., a global leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC). Founded 1828 and listed on Euronext Paris, the group employs over 74,000 staff in 1,400 offices worldwide. BV Marine & Offshore provides classification, certification and technical services for ships and offshore assets, specializing in safety, regulatory compliance and sustainability.

Wind for Shipping (W4S) is an Interreg‑funded consortium project registered under North‑West Europe, initiated January 2025. It unites twelve partners from the maritime and research sectors across four EU countries, aiming to upscale and deploy wind propulsion technologies in commercial shipping.

Topics:

Bureau Veritas

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:41

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

09:02

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

08:00

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

07:33

NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

06:39

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

2025 July 22

18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

17:26

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

17:06

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

16:33

MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

14:29

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

13:26

Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

12:48

Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

12:24

ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

11:45

Port of Rotterdam throughput drops 4.1 % in H1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news