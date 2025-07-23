Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd has been awarded a contract to design and construct two 129‑metre battery‑electric ferries for Denmark’s Molslinjen A/S. Each vessel will be powered by approximately 45,000 kWh battery systems and is scheduled to operate on the Kattegat route connecting Jutland and Zealand, according to the company's release.

Early-stage construction is expected to begin in the coming months, with delivery of the first ferry planned for late 2027.

The project includes a significant expansion of Incat’s Prince of Wales Bay facility in Hobart, Tasmania, doubling its production capacity and workforce over the next three years.

Molslinjen CEO Kristian Durhuus noted the investment encompasses onshore infrastructure and energy storage systems, with total funding estimated at around DKK 3.5 billion.

Incat Chairman Robert Clifford stated that these ferries represent a “turning point” for the maritime industry, introducing a new class of high-speed, low-emission ships capable of speeds over 40 knots, carrying 1,483 passengers and 500 cars, and eliminating thousands of tonnes of CO₂ annually.

Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd is an Australian shipbuilding company founded in 1977 and headquartered in Derwent Park, Tasmania. It specializes in aluminium, wave‑piercing catamaran ferries and currently leads development of large-scale battery-electric and hybrid vessels, including Hull 096—the world’s largest fully electric ship under construction—and Hull 100, a next-generation hybrid ferry.

Molslinjen A/S is a Danish ferry operator serving the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand. As a subsidiary of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure, it operates high-speed catamaran ferries—many previously built by Incat, including Express 3—and is investing in zero-emissions vessels as part of a DKK 3.5 billion electrification initiative.