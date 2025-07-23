  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

2025 July 23   16:19

shipbuilding

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

Australian shipbuilder Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd has been awarded a contract to design and construct two 129‑metre battery‑electric ferries for Denmark’s Molslinjen A/S. Each vessel will be powered by approximately 45,000 kWh battery systems and is scheduled to operate on the Kattegat route connecting Jutland and Zealand, according to the company's release.

Early-stage construction is expected to begin in the coming months, with delivery of the first ferry planned for late 2027.  

The project includes a significant expansion of Incat’s Prince of Wales Bay facility in Hobart, Tasmania, doubling its production capacity and workforce over the next three years.

Molslinjen CEO Kristian Durhuus noted the investment encompasses onshore infrastructure and energy storage systems, with total funding estimated at around DKK 3.5 billion.  

Incat Chairman Robert Clifford stated that these ferries represent a “turning point” for the maritime industry, introducing a new class of high-speed, low-emission ships capable of speeds over 40 knots, carrying 1,483 passengers and 500 cars, and eliminating thousands of tonnes of CO₂ annually. 

Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd is an Australian shipbuilding company founded in 1977 and headquartered in Derwent Park, Tasmania. It specializes in aluminium, wave‑piercing catamaran ferries and currently leads development of large-scale battery-electric and hybrid vessels, including Hull 096—the world’s largest fully electric ship under construction—and Hull 100, a next-generation hybrid ferry.

Molslinjen A/S is a Danish ferry operator serving the Kattegat route between Jutland and Zealand. As a subsidiary of Nordic Ferry Infrastructure, it operates high-speed catamaran ferries—many previously built by Incat, including Express 3—and is investing in zero-emissions vessels as part of a DKK 3.5 billion electrification initiative.

Topics:

shipbuilding

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:41

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

09:02

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

08:00

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

07:33

NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

06:39

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

2025 July 22

18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

17:26

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

17:06

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

16:33

MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

14:29

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

13:26

Sanmar delivers first tug to Greek operator NEMECA

12:48

Tsuneishi Cebu launches world’s first methanol dual‑fuel Kamsarmax

12:24

ALAM integrates Wärtsilä’s VR‑enhanced dual‑fuel simulators in maritime training

11:45

Port of Rotterdam throughput drops 4.1 % in H1 2025

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news