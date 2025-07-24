  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. TotalEnergies starts production from BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore Angola

2025 July 24   08:36

offshore

TotalEnergies starts production from BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore Angola

TotalEnergies SE announces the start of production from the BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore projects in Angola, adding a combined 60,000 barrels per day to the country’s oil output, according to the company's release.

Both projects leverage ullage on existing floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs) to maintain low marginal costs and reduced carbon intensities.  

BEGONIA, located in Block 17/06, represents the first inter‑block development in Angola.

TotalEnergies SE, holding a 30 % interest and serving as operator, brought online five subsea wells tied back to the PAZFLOR FPSO.

The project was developed in cooperation with the concessionaire Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), Sonangol E&P (30 %), SSI (27.5 %), ETU Energias (7.5 %), Falcon Oil (5 %), and other Block 17 partners.  

CLOV Phase 3 delivers a similar 30,000 barrels per day and comprises four subsea wells tied back to the CLOV FPSO on Block 17.

TotalEnergies SE, holding 38 % and acting as operator, delivered first oil with partners ANPG, Equinor (22.16 %), ExxonMobil (19 %), Azule Energy (15.84 %), and Sonangol E&P (5 %).  

Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies SE, stated: “TotalEnergies, operator of Block 17 and 17/06, continues to actively deliver its low‑cost and low‑emissions developments to grow its upstream production by more than 3 % in 2025.”

Paulino Jerónimo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ANPG, added that the projects “will help Angola maintain its production levels above 1 million barrel per day” and praised the significant local content in BEGONIA as well as the dynamism of CLOV 3. 

TotalEnergies SE made final investment decisions for both projects in July 2022, adopting a standardized subsea tie‑back model to leverage existing floating facilities— a strategy expected to reduce development costs by up to 20 % and accelerate delivery timelines. The BEGONIA project, located approximately 150 km offshore, initially targeted late‑2024 first oil, whereas CLOV Phase 3, part of the larger CLOV development initiated in 2010, is a continuation of subsea expansions that began with Phase 2 in late 2021. 

TotalEnergies SE is a global integrated energy company headquartered in France, TotalEnergies SE operates across oil, gas, low‑carbon electricity and renewables. Present in about 120 countries, its Angolan operations date back to 1953 and include deep‑offshore assets, oil and gas infrastructure, service stations in partnership with Sonangol, and solar and gas projects.  

Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) is the Angolan national concessionaire responsible for awarding petroleum exploration and production rights. 

Sonangol E&P is a subsidiary of Sonangol Group, the national oil company of Angola, engaged in exploration and production operations.

Topics:

TotalEnergies

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:48

U.S. House passes bill to fund and modernize Coast Guard through 2029

09:09

Sallaum Lines marks early delivery of first green PCTC

2025 July 23

18:02

SECO MARINE’s under‑deck hydrogen tanks receive AiP from Bureau Veritas

17:24

Sokcho–Vladivostok ferry service to resume in August after 17‑month suspension

16:19

Incat Tasmania secures deal with Molslinjen for zero‑emission ferries

15:56

Bureau Veritas joins “Wind for Shipping” EU project to advance wind propulsion

15:35

MSC expands fleet with massive LNG dual‑fuel ship orders from Chinese shipyards

14:37

South Carolina Ports reports 3 % container growth in FY 2025

14:23

Major shipping firms form self‑regulated initiative to enhance ARA bunkering transparency

13:47

Mawani launches FRS1 shipping route by CSTAR LINE from Jeddah Islamic Port

13:03

Ballard announces 6.4 MW fuel‑cell order from eCap Marine for Samskip vessels

12:41

DP World Trade Finance mobilises $1 bln to support businesses in emerging markets

12:10

US–Japan trade deal cuts tariffs to 15% in exchange for $550 bln investment

11:42

European Commission concludes investigation into potential Chinese biodiesel fraud

11:10

TotalEnergies and CMA CGM launch joint LNG‑bunkering venture

10:50

BIMCO committee approves clause amid USTR fees on Chinese‐related ships

10:09

Egypt opens first specialized auto logistics terminal in East Port Said

09:02

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay, ISC and MOL agree to collaborate on offshore rocket‑launch vessels

08:00

Valenciaport reports 3.84 % rise in container throughput in first half of 2025

07:33

NYK starts continuous bio‑LNG fuel operations at Zeebrugge

06:39

ClassNK publishes Technical Journal No. 11 on Marine‑Environment Protection

2025 July 22

18:02

Shipping lines cancel Asia–NAWC capacity injections after tariff‑pause optimism

17:26

Port of Vancouver сompletes expansion of Annacis Auto Terminal

17:06

ScottishPower Renewables completes installation of first export cable section for East Anglia THREE

16:33

MARAD distributes $8.75 mln to revitalize 17 U.S. shipyards

16:14

Damen begins construction of two electric ferries for City of Toronto

15:42

Fujairah bunker fuel sales decline 5% in H1 2025

14:55

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II receives two New ARMGs from Künz

14:29

China maintains global leadership in shipbuilding in H1 2025

13:48

BAR Technologies confirms WindWings order for two LR2 dual‑fuel tankers

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

All news