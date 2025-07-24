TotalEnergies starts production from BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore Angola

TotalEnergies SE announces the start of production from the BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore projects in Angola, adding a combined 60,000 barrels per day to the country’s oil output, according to the company's release.

Both projects leverage ullage on existing floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSOs) to maintain low marginal costs and reduced carbon intensities.

BEGONIA, located in Block 17/06, represents the first inter‑block development in Angola.

TotalEnergies SE, holding a 30 % interest and serving as operator, brought online five subsea wells tied back to the PAZFLOR FPSO.

The project was developed in cooperation with the concessionaire Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), Sonangol E&P (30 %), SSI (27.5 %), ETU Energias (7.5 %), Falcon Oil (5 %), and other Block 17 partners.

CLOV Phase 3 delivers a similar 30,000 barrels per day and comprises four subsea wells tied back to the CLOV FPSO on Block 17.

TotalEnergies SE, holding 38 % and acting as operator, delivered first oil with partners ANPG, Equinor (22.16 %), ExxonMobil (19 %), Azule Energy (15.84 %), and Sonangol E&P (5 %).

Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies SE, stated: “TotalEnergies, operator of Block 17 and 17/06, continues to actively deliver its low‑cost and low‑emissions developments to grow its upstream production by more than 3 % in 2025.”

Paulino Jerónimo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ANPG, added that the projects “will help Angola maintain its production levels above 1 million barrel per day” and praised the significant local content in BEGONIA as well as the dynamism of CLOV 3.

TotalEnergies SE made final investment decisions for both projects in July 2022, adopting a standardized subsea tie‑back model to leverage existing floating facilities— a strategy expected to reduce development costs by up to 20 % and accelerate delivery timelines. The BEGONIA project, located approximately 150 km offshore, initially targeted late‑2024 first oil, whereas CLOV Phase 3, part of the larger CLOV development initiated in 2010, is a continuation of subsea expansions that began with Phase 2 in late 2021.

TotalEnergies SE is a global integrated energy company headquartered in France, TotalEnergies SE operates across oil, gas, low‑carbon electricity and renewables. Present in about 120 countries, its Angolan operations date back to 1953 and include deep‑offshore assets, oil and gas infrastructure, service stations in partnership with Sonangol, and solar and gas projects.

Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) is the Angolan national concessionaire responsible for awarding petroleum exploration and production rights.

Sonangol E&P is a subsidiary of Sonangol Group, the national oil company of Angola, engaged in exploration and production operations.